MrBeast Shows Interest in Twitter Job, Odds for Next CEO Could See Change

Posted on: December 23, 2022, 02:33h.

Last updated on: December 23, 2022, 02:49h.

The reign of Elon Musk at the helm of Twitter might be coming to an end soon. That’s after a poll of users showed that most people want him to step down. Oddsmakers were quick to start listing the odds of who might take over. But interest from MrBeast might upset the entire list.

Internet personality MrBeast in a promo photo. He has tipped his hat as a possible candidate for CEO of Twitter, which could change the betting lines. (Image: Essentially Sports)

The drama surrounding Twitter’s place in the social media ecosystem has been in doubt for some time, well before Musk stepped in to “rescue” the platform. His operational strategy since taking over, including mass firings and blocking of journalists, hasn’t helped ease the tension.

A few days ago, Musk decided to put his management style to a vote, and let Twitter users decide if he should step down. When 57.5% (out of over 17.5 million) almost immediately said yes, the stage was set.

Betting On The Bird

Two days after the poll closed, Musk acknowledged that the people had spoken, and that he would keep his word. The only thing missing for him to step down was someone willing to take his spot. Or, as the Tesla and SpaceX founder put it, someone “foolish enough” to want the job.

That led to sportsbooks doing what they do best – putting up lines for the race. At the top of the list with different books, including DraftKings, is Andreessen Horowitz partner Sriram Krishnan at +200. Given that he once led a product team at Twitter, he already has the inside track on how to fix the broken system.

There were plenty of other names on the list. But all of them – including Krishnan – might move down a spot or two. MrBeast, the massively popular Internet personality and influencer, apparently wants the job.

Can I be the new Twitter CEO? — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 22, 2022

Jimmy Donaldson, MrBeast’s real name, responded to Musk’s Twitter about the CEO search with a simple “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?” It only took a short while for Musk to come back in the Twitter thread and respond, “It’s not out of the question.”

MrBeast is credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that centers on expensive stunts. His MrBeast YouTube channel had 112.2 million subscribers as of November 17, 2022, making it the fourth-most-subscribed on the platform, and the highest by an individual.

MrBeast’s Twitter CEO tweet received almost 58 million views and 918,000 likes, apparently indicating that there was strong support for his potential candidacy. He received a lot of responses, most of which were in favor of the choice.

Someone even started a Twitter poll to gauge interest. Of the 4,471 votes – and counting – over 81% like the idea.

Musk supports MrBeast, even though the top Twitch and YouTube star has been critical of some of his recent changes. The current – and possibly temporary – CEO of Twitter wanted to block users from promoting third-party social media accounts, which didn’t sit well with MrBeast. Musk has since reversed course on that move.

Get The Vote Out

Musk isn’t necessarily going to go with the oddsmakers’ choice for CEO. But the odds give a good indication of what people think. After Krishnan, the former advisor to former President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner is next up with odds of +300.

Following him is Jason Calacanis, an entrepreneur and angel investor who made his start in the dot-com era. His odds are +600.

Other names on the list include David Sacks (+700), Sheryl Sandberg (+1000) and even Musk, who’s getting +2200. Jack Dorsey, the man who started the drama by creating Twitter in 2006, is on the list as well at +2500.

Rounding out the top 15 names is Adam Neumann, the Israeli-American billionaire who helped found WeWork. He’s at the end of the list, with odds of +6000.