Chile’s Dreams Casino in Chaos After Arrival of Surprise Guest MrBeast

Posted on: November 24, 2022, 07:49h.

Last updated on: November 24, 2022, 10:40h.

Guests staying at the Dreams casino hotel in Punta Arenas, Chile, expected to enjoy a relaxing trip on the water this week. What they got, however, was an endless mob hoping for a chance to meet an unexpected arrival.

MrBeast (left) takes a picture with actor The Rock. The YouTube personality and gambler is reportedly staying at a Dreams casino and hotel in Chile, causing fans to surround the property for a chance to meet him. (Image: Twitter)

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, unseated PewDiePie as the most famous content creator on YouTube as he reached the 112 million subscriber mark. A few days later, he dropped into Chile and the Dreams property unannounced.

The arrival set off a frenzy of activity in and around the property. MrBeast, who can hold his own at the poker tables, is known to give away large sums of cash, and people flocked to the hotel for a chance to meet the good luck charm.

MrBeast and a Dream

At 24 years old, the North Carolina native has created an entire community with his highly-produced videos. He constantly gives away money and raffles prizes with certain charitable components. In addition to his primary YouTube channel, he has a parallel channel in which he only dedicates himself to charitable work.

ITV Patagonia confirmed that the YouTuber is in Punta Arenas. On social media, people from Punta Arenas and other areas are talking about it as well. Photos of MrBeast on Instagram and other channels show hordes of people standing outside the hotel.

It isn’t clear what MrBeast is doing in Chile, although it likely isn’t for a vacation. He hinted on his social media platform recently of an upcoming “surprise” for his followers. Based on some of his previous content creations, something big is in store.

Because of his place in the public spotlight, the man who launched a real-life Squid Game based on the South Korean TV series has been a fixture in the gambling space. He has played poker with Phil Hellmuth (and took his chips), competed in eSports competitions, and even has his own luxury suite package at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas.

Changing Of The Guard

After almost 10 years at the top, PewDiePie recently lost his spot as the YouTuber with the most subscribers to MrBeast. Real name Felix Kjellberg, PewDiePie achieved the most-subscribed YouTube channel in August 2013 thanks to his video game reaction videos.

Six years later, PewDiePie was the first person to get 100 million people to join his channel. However, the philanthropy of MrBeast earned him his 112 millionth subscriber this month.

MrBeast’s channels have seen meteoric growth in the past couple of years. This is due partly to the aggressive optimization of YouTube’s algorithm, but also because of his approach to viral content and unique video concepts.

Going beyond the digital realm, Donaldson has also launched MrBeast Burger, a fast-food restaurant he hopes to turn into a chain. At the same time, he still earns millions from his YouTube activity, which he then hands out to others through his philanthropical endeavors. This then creates new followers, and the cycle continues.

MrBeast and PewDiePie might sit at the top of YouTube in terms of subscribers of individuals with the most subscribers, but neither holds the top overall spot. That honor goes to the Indian record label and film producer T-Series, which has 229 million subscribers.