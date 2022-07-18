North Las Vegas Airport Crash Reportedly Causes Four Deaths – Video

Posted on: July 17, 2022, 07:54h.

Last updated on: July 17, 2022, 07:54h.

A midair, two-plane collision Sunday at the North Las Vegas Airport left four people dead, published reports said. National transportation officials have launched an investigation.

Firefighters and other emergency crews respond to a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport, pictured above. Four people reportedly died from the two-plane collision. (Image: North Las Vegas Fire Department)

The planes collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport at about noon, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

There were no survivors, KLAS, a local TV station reported Sunday afternoon, citing the Clark County Department of Aviation. A total of four people died, the Las Vegas Review-Journal additionally reported.

The planes were described as a single-engine Cessna and a single-engine Piper PA-46, the FAA said. The Piper was apparently preparing to land when it collided with the second plane, the statement adds.

The Piper crashed into in a field east of a runway, federal officials told Casino.org. The Cessna fell into a water retention pond at the airport, officials add.

Two people were on board in each of the planes at the time of crash, the FAA said. Their identities were not released as of Sunday afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA are both investigating the fatal crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates, the agency told Casino.org.

Both North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue sent crews to the airport. They provided emergency services.

BREAKING NEWS: Reports are two aircraft collided at North Las Vegas Airport just now 🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/aDtlvvyDWL — 702MEMES (@702MemesLV) July 17, 2022

Officials were planning to hold a news conference later today on the plane crash.

The airport is located some three miles northwest of downtown Las Vegas. The regional airport is operated by the Clark County Department of Aviation.

North Las Vegas Airport is located on about 920 acres. It has three runways.

Prior Crashes

North Las Vegas Airport was the site of a fatal accident back in 1978. A Las Vegas Airlines plane, a Piper PA-31-350 Navajo Chieftain, crashed after takeoff, the NTSB reported. It was a charter flight to Santa Ana, Calif.

Nine tourists from Australia and a pilot were on board. Everyone was killed in the 1978 crash.

In a recent unrelated incident, on July 3 in Boulder City, Nev. a small plane crashed about three miles from the Boulder City Municipal Airport. The pilot was killed, according to the Review-Journal. No one else was on the plane at the time of the crash.

The plane was a single-engine Extra EA-300. The FAA and the NTSB were investigating the accident. Boulder City is about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Airport History

North Las Vegas Airport opened on Dec. 7, 1941. That is the same day as Pearl Harbor was bombed in Hawaii, launching the US involvement in World War 2. Originally, it was called Sky Haven Airport

It is second in Clark County in passenger volume to the much larger Harry Reid International Airport. Still, it is used by many visitors to the casinos, hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions found in Las Vegas.