Noose Discovery at Nevada’s MSG Sphere Building Site Leads to Outrage

Posted on: August 28, 2021, 09:17h.

Last updated on: August 28, 2021, 09:17h.

The noose found on a beam at the construction site of the MSG Sphere, adjacent to The Venetian resort-casino, has led to concerns about possible racist motivations.

The MSG Sphere, now under construction near the Las Vegas Strip, pictured above. A noose was found on a beam there. It has led to concerns. (Image: AP)

MSG Entertainment Corp., which is constructing the venue with Las Vegas Sands Corp., is aggressively investigating the recent incident.

This disgusting and vile act is completely unacceptable, and we are working with local authorities to identify who is responsible so that appropriate action can be taken,” New-York based MSG Entertainment said in a statement given to Casino.org.

“We will reinforce our policy of zero tolerance for harassment of any kind — including racist and harmful actions such as this.”

It is unclear when the noose was found. Nor is it clear what evidence has been gathered so far in the inquiry, such as possible fingerprints, surveillance video, or statements from any witnesses.

MSG Entertainment adds its first priority is the “safety and welfare of everyone” on the construction site.

The Sphere is an estimated $1.8 billion, 17,500-seat complex now being built near the Sands Expo and Convention Center, located near the Las Vegas Strip. It is scheduled to open in 2023.

Recalls Racist History of Lynching

Also, Frank Rudy Cooper, director of the Program on Race, Gender, and Policing, at UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law, said any appearance of a noose needs to be taken seriously.

Nooses are a symbol of a time where white communities engaged in lynching in order to terrorize black communities and maintain white dominance in politics, business, and culture,” Cooper explained to Casino.org. “They are not trivial.”

Casino.org also reached out to the office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford to see if his staff is involved in the investigation. A spokesperson did not provide immediate comment.

Nooses Spotted Repeatedly in Connecticut

Across the nation, nooses were repeatedly found this year at a construction site of an Amazon warehouse in Windsor, Conn. Work on the project was temporarily halted twice after what initially appeared to be eight nooses were continually discovered at the Amazon site, The Washington Post reported.

This is ridiculous,” Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP, told The Post after the latest noose made of red rope was spotted at Windsor’s Amazon construction site. “We told them to take this seriously, and they’re trying to water it down. This is pretty bad.”

Following an investigation, local police said only two of the eight ropes found at the Amazon site were nooses, NPR News reported in June.

MSG Entertainment Recently Formed

MSG Entertainment was created by reorganizing properties of the Dolan family. Some of MSG Entertainment’s other holdings include New York’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre. Last month, MSG Entertainment acquired MSG Networks.