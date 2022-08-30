NFL Season Preview: Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Posted on: August 30, 2022, 02:00h.

Last updated on: August 30, 2022, 10:29h.

At +900, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp are the headliners for the Offensive Player of the Year hardware.

Indianapolis Colt’s Jonathan Taylor (left) LA Rams’s Cooper Kupp (right) are tied in odds for this season’s Offensive Player of the Year. (Image: Casino.org)

Last year, Kupp was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year after recording a regular season which saw him catch 145 balls for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Taylor is coming off a massive season which saw him run for more than 1,800 yards on the ground, while adding in 18 touchdowns.

Taylor figures to keep getting loads of carries, even though the Colts brought in Matt Ryan to be the team’s new starting quarterback. The same results should be expected from Kupp as he enters his second season pairing up with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Unlike the Most Valuable Player award, the Offensive Player of the Year is won by various positions over the years. Whereas the MVP hasn’t been won by a non-quarterback in a decade, the offensive player of the year hasn’t been won by a quarterback since Patrick Mahomes brought home the hardware in 2018.

Deebo Samuel, Derrick Henry (+1200)

Two players listed at +1200 to win the award are receiver/running back Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

Henry, who won the award just two years ago, is coming back from an injury plagued season that last year saw him play in just eight games. Samuel exploded last year in the Niners offense, as head coach Kyle Shanahan came up with more creative ways to use the running back/wide receiver.

Samuel led the league in yards per reception last year with a rate of 18.2 yards per catch while also rushing for eight touchdowns, a combination that you don’t see often in the NFL.

Davante Adams (+1400), Justin Jefferson (+1600)

At +1400 and +1600 respectively, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings continue the list of wide receivers looking to follow in Kupp’s footsteps from a year ago.

Adams is in his first season away from Green Bay and is going from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr as his quarterback. So a potential regression for the superstar receiver may be in the cards.

As far as Jefferson goes, entering just his third year in the league, he has had seasons of 1,400 yards and more than 1,600 yards receiving under his belt.

Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb (+2000)

Both running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers and back Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns are in the top ten of the oddsmakers favorites to win the award.

McCaffrey has been haunted by the injury bug the last two years, playing in a total of ten games, while Chubb continues to be a horse in the Browns backfield, having racked up three straight 1,000 yard seasons on the ground.

Other Notables

Some of the quarterbacks to consider for Offensive Player of the Year are Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs at +1800, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills at +2200, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, also at +2200, and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers at +2500.