New York State Troopers Continue Search for Suspect in Armed Casino Robbery

Posted on: August 2, 2022, 03:15h.

Last updated on: August 2, 2022, 05:00h.

A robber who held up Seneca Gaming & Entertainment Oil Spring casino in Cuba, N.Y., on Saturday night remains on the loose. New York State Police are continuing the search for the suspect.

A suspect shown in a surveillance photo during a casino robbery in New York State, pictured above. Police are seeking the bandit. (Image: New York State Police)

The unidentified man pulled out a semi-automatic handgun at the cashier’s cage at about 11 pm, reported WIVB, a local TV station. He ordered a worker to hand over cash.

He shoved some stolen cash into a cloth shopping bag. He also stole a drawer with cash stuffed inside. It is unknown how much cash was stolen.

Police say the man wore a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim, WIVB said. He was described as having an “average build.” The word “love” was tattooed on his knuckles or drawn onto his gloves, the report added. The Wellsville Sun, a local newspaper, reported he was about five feet, nine inches tall.

It was described as a “very fast, couple minutes,” a manager told the Sun.

Only a few players were in the casino at the time. No one was injured.

Seneca Gaming and Entertainment operate the casino. It is about 60 miles south of Buffalo, N.Y.

Robberies from South Dakota to Reno

Casino holdups have taken place nationally in recent weeks. For instance, two men robbed a small Sioux Falls, S.D. gaming venue on July 23. It was identified as Paradise Casino.

Local police revealed the two masked bandits entered the casino, pulled a handgun on an employee, and demanded money. The duo then fled the casino with an unknown amount of money. To conceal their identity, they wore bandanas over their faces, KELO, a local TV station, reported. No one was injured.

Reno, Nev., cops continue to search for the bandit who pepper-sprayed a woman and stole her purse. It took place at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino parking lot on July 15, according to KRNV, a local TV station.

The assailant pulled open the driver’s side door of the woman’s car, attacked her with the spray, and he then swiped her purse, police revealed.

Florida Arcade Robberies

Last month, a third suspect was arrested after a string of recent robberies at gaming arcades in Lee County, Fla. His name is James Brown, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Brown, 45, was charged with armed robbery, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. It relates to a robbery at the Lucky Turtle Arcade in North Fort Myers.

Earlier in July, an armed suspect allegedly placed a firearm to the head of an employee there, WINK, a local TV station, said. Jwyanza Chito, 34, who is believed to be from Philadelphia, was also charged with the robbery.

Chito and a second man, Lenny Myers, 45, of Cape Coral, Fla., were also charged with a holdup at the White Sands Arcade in Cape Coral. Each faces a charge of robbery with a firearm. The suspects face proceedings in local court.

The White Sands Arcade incident unfolded as Chito allegedly pulled out a Glock handgun and demanded money from an employee. Once they got the loot — about $2,500 — the two fled from the scene. The money was stuffed into a pillowcase, police said.