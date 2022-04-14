New York Shooter Claimed He Understood Reasons for Vegas Mass Murders

Posted on: April 14, 2022, 10:24h.

Last updated on: April 14, 2022, 11:17h.

Frank R. James once admitted he had the same “thoughts and feelings” which led to the 2017 deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas. He is now being held for this week’s massive attack in a New York City subway.

Accused New York subway shooter Frank James, pictured above. He was taken out of a police station after his apprehension. (Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Quoting from a video he posted on a Facebook page, James, 62, said the Las Vegas Strip shooting spree was a “cautionary tale,” Rolling Stone reported. He predicted such incidents would happen in the future, as would a race war.

In the Las Vegas incident, Stephen Paddock, perched at a Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino window, fatally wounded 60 people attending a music festival below. Several hundred others were injured. Eventually, Paddock took his own life.

I can understand why a motherf***er would go out there and just start shooting people,” James said in the now deleted video, quoted by Rolling Stone. “I’ve had those thoughts and feelings. Thank God I never acted on them.”

Court Appearance

Later today, James is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in New York City. He is charged with a terrorism-related count. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

On Tuesday, James allegedly tossed out a smoke grenade and then fired 33 rounds on a Manhattan-bound train in the Sunset Park neighborhood in Brooklyn. By the time it was over, 29 passengers were injured. None died, but many were wounded.

James fled the area. On Wednesday afternoon, New York Police Department (NYPD) officers apprehended him in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan.

Police found a hatchet, three ammo magazines, fireworks, and gasoline tied to James. He also rented a U-Haul truck that was later seized by the NYPD.

Once he was named a person of interest and later a suspect in the case, authorities carefully reviewed his social media posts.

It was revealed that James had posted many anti-white and anti-Semitic videos on social media. He also believed the white and black races should be separated.

He often called for violent action. In one rant quoted by the New York Post, James revealed he “wanted to watch people die right in front of my f***ing face immediately.”

James Lashed Out at NYC Mayor

In addition, James lashed out on the policies of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. James singled out Adams’ effort to increase the police presence in the New York City subways.