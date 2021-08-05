Nevada’s M Resort Holds COVID Vaccine Clinic in Memory of Casino Manager

Posted on: August 5, 2021, 04:20h.

Last updated on: August 5, 2021, 04:20h.

Henderson, Nev.’s M Resort Spa Casino is scheduled to have an on-site vaccination clinic today in memory of Mike Freedy, known to many as “Big Mike.” The 39-year-old was an assistant casino floor manager at the M who passed away recently after contracting COVID-19.

Mike Freedy, holding one of his children, pictured above. Freedy recently passed away after contracting COVID-19. He worked at the M Resort, which will sponsor a vaccine clinic in his memory. (Image: Jessica DuPreez/GoFundMe)

Today’s reported vaccination program at the M Resort is focused on giving vaccines to the casino’s employees and their family members. Also, the M Resort will contribute money to benefit Freedy’s family.

Donations additionally will be made for each vaccine administered or in recognition of workers who show vaccine cards.

A GoFundMe page was set up to benefit the family. As of early today, $71,256 was raised from donations locally and nationwide. Originally, the goal was $70,000.

Freedy Remembered for Warmth

Colleagues and relatives recalled how Freedy was a friendly, kind person.

He was a gentle giant with a warm heart and was personable with his team members and guests,” M Resort executives said in a statement reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He took pride in his job and everyone who knew him, knew his greatest joy was his family.”

His fiance, Jessica DuPreez, who also has worked in the gaming sector, had been on a brief vacation in July in San Diego with Freedy, and their five children, who are ages 17, 10, 7, 6, and 17 months.

Freedy thought he just had a bad sunburn maybe sun poisoning. He went to the hospital to get examined. It turned out he had COVID-19, KVVU, a local TV station, reported.

He was hospitalized. He was eventually placed in the intensive care unit. Doctors intubated him.

As his condition worsened, physicians tried to save him. They pumped his chest for over a half before he passed away, according to the Review-Journal.

While undergoing treatment, he texted DuPreez, “I should have gotten the damn vaccine.”

The couple had been together for over seven years. She had three children previously, and had two more with Freedy. She said on the GoFundMe page they are “amazing” children.

We live paycheck to paycheck most months,” DuPreez said on the page before his death. “We have all of the normal bills, but with him in the hospital and not getting paid, I’m afraid for our family. I can’t afford everything on my own.”

“I know that everyone is struggling and everyone has bills, and this past year has hurt a lot of people,” she added. “But, if there is anything you can do for us, it would be literally lifesaving.”

COVID Cases Continue

Las Vegas and the rest of Nevada has seen numerous coronavirus cases. As of Wednesday, the total cumulative cases in the state are 361,140, and 5,953 deaths.

Even Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently tested positive for COVID-19. She had received a vaccine.

As of last week, there were 235 breakthrough cases that led to hospitalization in Nevada, the Review-Journal said. Those are patients who got the vaccine but still got COVID.