Mohegan Sun Pocono Drunken Visitor, Spit, Stumbled Before Arrest, Cops Reveal

Posted on: October 6, 2022, 08:28h.

Last updated on: October 6, 2022, 08:28h.

A drunk woman was ordered out of Pennsylvania’s Mohegan Sun Pocono casino on Wednesday, but refused to leave. She tried to hide in her hotel room and later allegedly spit at an officer while being led out of the property.

Sign for Pennsylvania’s Mohegan Sun Pocono casino, pictured above. A drunken visitor was arrested at the gaming venue. (Image: Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau)

Yale Ashley Hancock, 48, of Mill Hall, Pa., also was so intoxicated her body brushed up against hallway walls and she knocked into a garbage can, too, the Times Leader, a Wilkes-Barre, Pa. newspaper, reported. She had trouble standing upright, as she walked in the hotel, the report said.

Even when she got into her hotel room, she hid under blankets on the bed and later darted into the bathroom, where she tried to lock the door to keep guards from reaching her.

She even refused to pack her clothes into a suitcase, police added.

When Hancock was told she must leave the Pennsylvania property, she shouted at security staff that she “spends a lot of money at this … place and that we will be sorry when she doesn’t spend $100k more dollars,” an arrest report revealed.

Spitting Spree

Even after getting her out of the hotel, Hancock remained uncooperative as police tried to apparently lead her to a patrol car. She spit several times at an officer, though it appears her saliva did not touch the officer, the Times Leader said.

Eventually, she was brought under control and processed by police. Officers charged her with assault by prisoner, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness, the report said.

Hancock appeared before Pennsylvania District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township court. Bail was set at $2,000.

She remained in custody as of Wednesday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Prior Bar Fight

In an unrelated incident, in April, a 46-year-old man allegedly repeatedly assaulted another man with a bottle and broken glass at Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Breakers Bar.

The assailant also reportedly smashed the bottle on the victim’s head with such force that it shattered. He then used the broken glass to assault the victim in the face and also used his fists, police said.

All of this happened while the victim was stuck between the bar and bar stools at Breakers Bar, the Times Leader, reported.

The victim unsuccessfully struggled to free himself as the violent attacks continued, police said.

The unnamed victim suffered cuts on his face and head. He required medical treatment at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

At one point, another patron at the bar attempted to help the bleeding victim, police said. But another man, described as a friend of the original assailant, attacked the good Samaritan, the report added.

When police arrived, the main assailant struggled with the officers, police said. They eventually were able to subdue him. He was identified by authorities as Paul Stephen Hylton of Plymouth, Pa.

He was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, harassment, and disorderly conduct. It appears the charges are still pending in local court.