Rush Street Interactive Inks Deal with Sports Radio Legend Mike Francesca

Posted on: March 22, 2022, 11:27h.

Last updated on: March 22, 2022, 01:20h.

Rush Street Interactive announced today it reached a content deal with Mike Francesca — one of the legends of New York sports talk radio.

New York sports talk legend, Mike Francesca, pictured above. He signed a deal with Rush Street Interactive. (Image: New York Daily News)

Financial terms of the agreement weren’t revealed, but the pact calls for Francesca to develop exclusive content for the gaming company’s BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands.

Based out of his hometown in New York, he will be hosting a twice-weekly podcast series, as well as hosting a series of digital videos that will appear on BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse’s various platforms,” according to a statement issued by Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive.

The relationship between Francesca and RSI is the latest example of the growing intersection of media and sports wagering. In a report out last year, Macquarie Research said such arrangements could drive as much as $30 billion worth of iGaming and sports betting revenue by 2030.

For RSI, Francesca Relationship Makes Sense

RSI operates under the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands, and is currently available with either mobile or retail businesses in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

New York, which is the fourth-largest state, is the most recent addition to the RSI roster, and it’s already meeting and exceeding expectations in terms of becoming one of the dominant US sports wagering markets. That underscores the prescience of RSI adding Francesca to its marketing lineup because he’s arguably the most well-known sports radio personality in the Tristate area, which includes New Jersey.

“Francesca cohosted the wildly successful and popular Mike and the Mad Dog program on WFAN, and followed that with another decade of ratings dominance with his Mike’s On program,” according to the statement.

Francesca will also be appearing at select sporting events throughout the year, where he’ll create videos with fans and sports bettors. The release doesn’t indicate where and what sports. For many listeners in the Tristate region, Francesca is synonymous with commentary on New York’s pro baseball and football teams.

RSI Active in Media Deals

RSI sees value in media and tech partnerships that help it expand its total addressable market.

Through a recently announced agreement with media conglomerate Grupo Multimedios, the gaming company has rights to enter Mexico, which is expected to happen in the second quarter.

Analysts believe RSI can reach five percent to 10 percent market share in Mexico, which implies incremental revenue of $20 million to $40 million to go with $40 million in Colombia. That underscores that there is significant sports wagering potential in Latin America.

Following a minority investment in mobile games developer Boom Entertainment, which was announced last August, RSI gained access to Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico.