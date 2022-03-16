MGM Unveils New Rewards Credit Card Offer, Includes Free Parking

Posted on: March 16, 2022, 01:51h.

Last updated on: March 16, 2022, 02:43h.

MGM Resorts International is introducing a new credit card offer tied to its recently revamped customer loyalty program.

The MGM Mastercard, seen in an advertisement from MGM. A new offer for it includes Pearl status and free parking. (Image: MGM Resorts)

From now through April 7, those approved for the MGM Rewards Mastercard will be automatically upgraded to Pearl status in the MGM Rewards program and gain free self-parking at the company’s 20-plus venues across the US. Alone, the free parking could be a source of allure for card applicants, because it’s common for casino patrons, particularly those visiting the Las Vegas Strip, to decry pesky parking fees.

The MGM Rewards Mastercard maximizes earning potential for all spend. Cardmembers earn three Points and three Tier Credits per $1 spent at MGM Rewards Destinations; two Points and two Tier Credits per $1 spent on gas and supermarket purchases; and one Point and one Tier Credit per $1 spent everywhere else,” according to a statement issued by the Las Vegas-based casino company.

In January, the Bellagio operator altered its rewards platform, scrapping the M life plan in favor of MGM Rewards. It has more than 34 million members, making it one of the largest programs of its kind.

MGM Credit Card Details Matter

As is the case with any rewards card offer, the details of the new MGM Mastercard offer are important to those considering applying for the card.

A perk for those approved is attaining 25,000 tier credits, which moves cardholders to Pearl Status, one notch above the bottom level of Sapphire. However, to get to Pearl, cardholders must spend at least $5,000 on the card over the first six billing periods. Pearl members also land a 10% “slot dollars” reward on slot play.

Those approved under the new offer also earn “complimentary tickets to select exclusive MGM Rewards concerts in Las Vegas, and priority hotel check-in at MGM Resorts’ 20+ premier destinations across the country,” notes the company.

Still, some loyalty progam experts criticized the launch of MGM Rewards, claiming the gaming company is making it harder to accrue points. While Pearl status is nice, it takes 75,000 points to go from there to Gold, and the jump to Platinum is even harder, requiring 200,000 points.

Sports Betting Cross Marketing

Not wasting a marketing opportunity, MGM is including BetMGM as part of the points-earning opportunities with the credit card.

A new benefit for cardmembers includes earning Points and Tier Credits on any deposits made utilizing the MGM Rewards Mastercard in the BetMGM sports betting app,” the company said.

Last month, the gaming giant rolled out the BetMGM Rewards program. BetMGM is a 50/50 joint venture of MGM Resorts and UK-based Entain Plc. BetMGM is the dominant iGaming operator in the US and one of the top three online sportsbook firms.