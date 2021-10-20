MGM Resorts Employees Heed Vaccination Call, 98 Percent of Salaried Workers Inoculated

Posted on: October 20, 2021, 08:04h.

Last updated on: October 20, 2021, 08:47h.

MGM Resorts gave the vast majority of its salaried US employees an October 15 deadline to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a letter to staff this week, CEO Bill Hornbuckle said nearly all of those team members have complied.

Las Vegas showgirls appear at an event in Southern Nevada promoting the importance of COVID-19 vaccines. MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the company’s workers are doing their part. (Image: MGM Resorts)

In a letter addressed to MGM workers on Monday, Hornbuckle reported that more than 98 percent of the company’s salaried workforce is vaccinated.

This is a remarkable outcome and a major milestone for us as we work to create the safest possible environment for our employees and guests,” Hornbuckle declared.

“As Nevada’s largest private employer — and as a large employer throughout the United States — MGM Resorts is uniquely positioned to help make a significant positive difference for our communities,” Hornbuckle continued. “It’s hard to overstate the impact of having so many of our employees, partners, and their families stepping up to receive these safe, effective, life-saving vaccines.”

MGM Vax Mandate

In August, MGM Resorts gave its salaried domestic casino workers an October 15 deadline to become inoculated against COVID-19. The mandate applied to all workers who aren’t predominantly working from home. Those salaried employees working from home must become vaccinated by November 15.

Salaried employees who opt against the vaccination requirement are no longer eligible for employment. Hornbuckle said only 91 employees so far have opted to depart MGM because of the vaccination mandate.

Hourly workers are encouraged to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. However, those who do not can continue their employment with MGM Resorts, but must personally cover expenses related to their weekly COVID-19 testing.

Companywide, Hornbuckle said vaccination rates are exceeding national averages. In Las Vegas, the CEO reports that 84 percent of the MGM workforce is vaccinated.

According to the latest data, approximately 52 percent of the Nevada population is fully inoculated against COVID-19. In the Las Vegas Valley, that rate is considerably higher at about 63 percent.

“I want to express my deep appreciation to those who have been vaccinated. Vaccination is the most effective tool to protect our communities, defeat the virus, and finally end this pandemic,” Hornbuckle said.

Employment Qualification

Effective August 30, job seekers applying for a position at MGM Resorts were informed that a most critical component of their application is vaccination. Moving forward, MGM said it would only hire fully vaccinated people for salaried and hourly positions.

While some have questioned the legality of such hiring practices, law experts have almost uniformly sided with MGM in that the private company has the right to require COVID-19 immunity.

MGM Resorts certainly isn’t alone. The list of companies requiring vaccines for at least some workers includes McDonald’s, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Google, Microsoft, NBC, Netflix, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

Last month, President Joe Biden voiced frustration with the tens of millions of Americans who continue to refuse vaccination.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing then, and your refusal has cost us all,” Biden stated.

However, not everyone is buying in. So far, there has been no presidential executive order issued that would back mandates for vaccination. And many workers, particularly those in public safety positions, have said they will not comply with mandates.