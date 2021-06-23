Melco Resorts ‘Get the Jab’ Campaign a Success, Program Vaccinated 2,400 Macau Residents

Posted on: June 23, 2021, 02:17h.

Last updated on: June 22, 2021, 01:35h.

Melco Resorts says its “Get the Jab” campaign in Macau was a great success.

Officials from Melco Resorts celebrate with team members regarding the company’s successful vaccination drive. The clinic at the casino operator’s Studio City property in Macau resulted in more than 2,400 vaccinations. (Image: Inside Asian Gaming)

The Macau casino operator, which additionally owns integrated resorts in the Philippines and is developing another in Cyprus, says almost 2,400 people became fully vaccinated during its June 18-20 immunization drive. Melco’s Studio City Event Center on the Cotai Strip was the site of the clinic.

With colleague immunity now established as a key company objective to ensure a safe environment for colleagues, guests, and the community, we are thrilled to see colleagues’ positive response to the ‘Get the Jab’ campaign,” said Akiko Takahashi, executive vice president and chief of staff to Melco’s billionaire Chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho.

“We will continue to host more health seminars to promote the benefits of vaccination and to answer colleagues’ queries so that informed choices best suited to each individual’s needs can be made, while supporting the government’s efforts towards achieving herd immunity,” Takahashi added.

Melco Rewards Participants

Last month, Melco Resorts announced it was setting aside MOP16 million (US$2 million) for its “Get a Jab” initiative. Each of the company’s casino workers in Macau who became fully vaccinated were compensated MOP1,000 ($125). Each vaccinated employee was also entered for a chance to win one of six MOP1 million ($125,000) prizes.

The free “Get a Jab” clinic was open to all Melco team members and their families, but also the Macau community.

Though vaccines are widely available in China, Macau’s people haven’t been eager to jump in line for their jab. According to the most recent data, only 13.9 percent of all Macau residents have become fully vaccinated — a far cry from herd immunity.

“Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected — not just those who are immune,” the Mayo Clinic explains.

What percentage of the community must be immune to achieve herd immunity? The Mayo Clinic explains that it varies from one disease to the next. For example, the measles — a highly contagious illness — is estimated to need 94 percent of the population vaccinated to successfully interrupt transmission of the disease.

For COVID-19, health officials believe at least 70 percent of the population must be vaccinated to halt the coronavirus’ spread.

Casinos Pay for Vaccines

Melco Resorts is among a laundry list of casinos around the world that have offered workers incentives to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Mississippi, workers at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort received $300 for becoming vaccinated. In Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan offered each worker $50 for becoming vaccinated. The bonus increased as the Strip property’s workforce continued to get vaccinated. If 90 percent of the staff becomes vaccinated, the gratuity will increase to $350 — at 100 percent, $500.

Back in Macau, Wynn Resorts offered its vaccinated employees an additional two paid vacation days in 2021.