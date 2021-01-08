Las Vegas Mayor ‘Ready to Welcome World Back,’ as State Reports Record COVID-19 Deaths, Cases

January 8, 2021

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been critical of COVID-19 lockdowns and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s (D) handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is ready to put 2020 in the past and get on with the future. But Nevada is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases and deaths. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In her annual State of the City address, her 10th as mayor, Goodman called 2020 “an extremely difficult year.” But she added that Las Vegas is “ready to welcome back the world.”

Her comments come as Nevada recently set its all-time high number of new cases in a 24-hour period. The Silver State reported a record 3,402 new cases on Thursday, January 7. And on January 6, Nevada counted 44 deaths in a single day, also a grim peak.

Sisolak continues to limit casinos to 25 percent capacity. He urged Nevadans this week to remain vigilant in combating coronavirus spread.

As Nevadans, we can each can do our part to keep our State safe. I implore you to help your fellow Nevadans stay safe by avoiding large gatherings, maintaining social distance and staying home when you can. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 7, 2021

Mayor Opposes Governor

Nevada’s economy continues to reel, as the coronavirus continues to spread. The COVID-19 vaccine is being dispersed, but isn’t expected to be available to the general public for several months.

It was revealed this week by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics that Las Vegas has the highest unemployment rate of America’s largest cities. As of November, 11.5 percent of Sin City residents are out of work — far higher than the national average of 6.7 percent. Nevada’s unemployment rate is at 10.1 percent.

Goodman made national headlines in April for volunteering Las Vegas to serve as a control group to see what actual impact the coronavirus would have on a community that did not shut down nonessential businesses, including casinos. Nine months later, Goodman still wants Las Vegas to return to normal.

Many have been forced out of work by closures. Others have been struggling just to make ends meet. Too many have lost their jobs — others, their businesses — and all too many their entire life savings,” Goodman declared. “Too many have drowned.

“From the pandemic to job and business losses, everyone has felt the unrelenting and enormous impact, the angst, the panic, but nonetheless demonstrating an incredible resiliency of hope,” the mayor added. “As we move into 2021, I can tell you that I believe that the future of our city will be very bright once again.”

Hope on Horizon

MGM Resorts, the state’s largest employer, announced additional terminations this week. The company said in its reasoning that it doesn’t foresee meaningful visitor volume returning soon.

“Business volumes are projected to remain low for the beginning of the year due to the pandemic, unfortunately requiring temporary reductions in staffing across our Las Vegas properties,” explained Brian Ahern, MGM’s director of media relations.

But with the vaccine being administered, Sisolak is optimistic that the end of the coronavirus crisis is near.

“There is indeed hope on the horizon with the vaccination being rolled out now and in the coming months,” the governor tweeted this week. “But our actions and what we do today will continue to be the best hope for our future.”