Knife Attack in Las Vegas’ Glitter Gulch Lands Suspect in Jail: Report

Posted on: December 8, 2020, 03:25h.

Last updated on: December 8, 2020, 03:39h.

A 39-year-old transient is behind bars, facing charges of stabbing a man in the downtown Las Vegas casino district, according to a news report.

The Fremont Street Experience, seen in this file photo, is a pedestrian mall lined with casinos in downtown Las Vegas. This general area was the scene of a recent stabbing and arrest. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steven Revell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, accused of stabbing a Nebraska man three times in an unprovoked attack Saturday night, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I stabbed him as much as I could,” the suspect said in a statement to police. “I tried to get him good, near the spine.”

The incident occurred about 11 pm at the Fremont Street Experience, a pedestrian mall covered by an electronic canopy that displays colorful light shows. Fremont Street, known as Glitter Gulch, is lined on both sides with casinos.

Police said the homeless man was arrested less than an hour after the incident. He confessed to the attack, according to the newspaper. Revell said he knew the victim, who was in Las Vegas on a job and had gone downtown for drinks with coworkers.

Police said there was no evidence Revell knew the Nebraskan. “This stabbing was completely unprovoked,” according to an arrest report.

Revell is due in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, battery with use of a deadly weapon, and possession of heroin. He also was being held on an out-of-state fugitive warrant, the newspaper reported.

Police said surveillance video helped in identifying the suspect. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Deep Knife Wounds

The unidentified Nebraska man said he and his friends had become separated just before the attack. The man said he stopped in the 400 block of Fremont Street to call his friends, according to the newspaper.

While stopped he heard some pounding (like running) behind him, and then he felt pain in his back,” according to the arrest report.

The suspect stabbed the man with a knife, penetrating his back with stab wounds up to 1-inch deep, the newspaper reported.

The Nebraska man survived the stabbing, according to the Review-Journal.

Violence in Tourist Areas

Since this summer, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has stepped up its patrols in the tourist areas to quell an increase in violent crimes.

Shootings and fights on the Las Vegas Strip led to several people being hospitalized during the summer and fall. The Strip, where the state’s largest casinos are located, is south of downtown Las Vegas, outside city limits. Police said “a good portion” of the violence on the Strip has been from out-of-town gang members and visitors.

In response to this surge in violence, the combined city-county police department, known locally as Metro, has implement a program it calls Operation Persistent Pressure. The Nevada Highway Patrol has assisted in the program.

Some hotel-casinos have taken steps on their own to beef up in-house security.