Iowa Man Beaten at Casino after Husband Discovers Him Using Wife’s Players Card: News Report

Posted on: January 5, 2021, 07:11h.

Last updated on: January 5, 2021, 07:11h.

An Iowa man was repeatedly punched in the head Sunday after he allegedly improperly used a woman’s players card at the Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo, according to a local media report.

The Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo, Iowa pictured above. The casino was the site of an assault after a man allegedly improperly used a woman’s players card. Her husband was arrested in connection with the attack. (Image: The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier)

The alleged assailant, identified as the woman’s husband, allegedly punched the second man in the head and torso, according to The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, a local newspaper. The husband also allegedly pushed the man to the floor and continued to beat him.

Later, police arrested the husband, Damond Jahmar Williams Sr., age 44, of Waterloo on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury. He was released from jail. His case was turned over to local prosecutors.

The man who used the players card was identified as Montana Gunhus of Evansdale. He allegedly used the players card to spend money at the casino, the report said.

Gunhus suffered injuries from the assault. He was transported to Iowa’s MercyOne Medical Center.

Second Man Has Multiple Injuries

He was treated at the hospital for a suspected broken jaw and broken cheek bone, the newspaper report said. He also suffered a damaged orbital bone, the report adds.

Even before the attack, casino staff spoke to Gunhus about using the card. As of Tuesday, Gunhus had not been charged in connection with the alleged use of the players card.

In an unrelated incident, in June 2019 a former dealer at the Isle Casino Hotel was arrested for allegedly cheating his employer.

In an apparent effort to favor gamblers at his tables, so he could score bigger tips, Jordan Michael Makinster, 27, of Gilbertville, Iowa allegedly used bad shuffles to stack decks in players’ favor.

It could not be immediately determined Tuesday how the 2019 charge against Makinster was disposed of in local court.

Drink Server Claims Customer Groped Her at Isle Casino

In still another incident, last month a customer at Isle Casino Hotel, who was already charged with a misdemeanor assault, was facing a new charge.

That’s after a drink server claimed he groped her groin area earlier in December while the two were at a blackjack table. The man disputes the location he touched on her body, saying it was her leg.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported in December that Sandi Dedic, age 42, of Waterloo, was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He was released from custody.

On Dec. 3, Dedic was charged with a misdemeanor assault charge relating to the same incident. An Iowa judge also issued a restraining order against Dedic.

The incident began when Dedic was at the gaming table on the night of Dec. 1. He allegedly “reached over and touched the groin area of a female employee who was asking if he and others wanted to order drinks,” the news report said, based on her allegations.

The two exchanged words. Security officers at the property later removed Dedic from the gaming floor, the report said.