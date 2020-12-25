Iowa Casino Drink Server Claims Customer Groped Her Groin Area, New Charge Filed

Posted on: December 25, 2020, 08:08h.

Last updated on: December 25, 2020, 08:39h.

A customer at Iowa’s Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo who was already charged with a misdemeanor assault is now facing a new charge. That’s after a server claimed he groped her groin area earlier this month while the two were at a blackjack table. The man disputes the location he touched on her body, saying it was her leg.

Iowa’s Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, pictured above. The casino was the site of an incident earlier this month where a server said a male customer groped her groin area. The customer said he touched her leg. (Image: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier)

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, a local newspaper, reported Sandi Dedic, age 42, of Waterloo, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He was released from custody on Wednesday.

On Dec. 3, Dedic was charged with a misdemeanor assault charge relating to the same incident. An Iowa judge also issued a restraining order against Dedic.

The incident began when Dedic was at the gaming table on the night of Dec. 1. He allegedly “reached over and touched the groin area of a female employee who was asking if he and others wanted to order drinks,” the news report said, based on her allegations.

Next, Dedic said “nice” after the inappropriate touch, the server claims. She then warned him, “You can’t do that,” the server alleges. But he contended “Yes, I can,” the server further alleges.

Security officers at the Caesars Entertainment property later removed Dedic from the gaming floor. The case was later investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Dedic Claims He Touched Her Leg

In his version of events, Dedic claimed he “touched her upper, inner leg,” the report said. The conflicting claims were investigated.

While looking into the December incident, other current and previous servers reported earlier incidents where casino players and other customers allegedly inappropriately touched the servers. The servers were also allegedly verbally harassed, the report said.

Nevada, New York Servers Report Similar Concerns

In Nevada, casino workers reported in 2018 that sexual harassment on the job is all too frequent. Many Culinary Union members — mostly female — said they often feel uncomfortable at work. The source of that harassment most often was customers.

In a survey of 10,000 of its members, the Culinary Union reported that 59 percent of cocktail servers and 27 percent of hotel room attendants report being sexually harassed by guests, managers, or others while on the job. Seventy-two percent of cocktail servers and 53 percent of housekeepers additionally said they have felt uncomfortable and/or unsafe because of the actions of a guest.