iGaming Content Supplier Greentube Partners with Eurobet to Grow Presence in Italy

Posted on: June 1, 2022, 08:37h.

Last updated on: June 1, 2022, 09:32h.

Greentube is strengthening its presence in the Italian online gaming market. The Novomatic Gaming and Entertainment content supplier has signed a new partnership with Eurobet to make it possible.

Gaming content supplier Greentube’s HQ in Vienna, Austria. The company is expanding its European footprint, delivering new content to Eurobet in Italy. (Image: Greentube)

Players of the Entain-owned established operator will have access to a whole host of Greentube games. Among these are classic slot titles like Book of Ra, Lucky Lady’s Charm and Dolphin’s Pearl Deluxe.

Eurobet’s users will also be able to enjoy the new Greentube options, including the Diamond Link and Cash Connection series of slots.

Italy a Hot Market for Greentube

Greentube has been actively pursuing more reach in the Italian iGaming market. The acquisitions of Capecod and Admiral Sport support that objective. Eurobet’s partnership will allow it to continue to grow its market penetration, while also promoting the relationship it has with Entain Gaming Group.

Italy is producing a strong iGaming market, which will give Greentube a boost. In January, the iGaming segment was worth €324.9 million (US$358.8 million) in revenue, its highest mark in the previous eight months.

This is another very important step Greentube has taken to strengthen its position as one of the leading content providers in Italy. Supporting a key partner of Entain Gaming Group through its Eurobet brand is critical to Greentube’s broader European content strategy in regulated markets,” said David Bolas, Commercial Director of Greentube UK.

Greentube has secured several arrangements recently that will extend its reach global reach. It signed a partnership with PokerStars, which currently covers the Italian market, and will add Greentube’s titles.

This is significant for other reasons, as the company’s products are going to be available across PokerStars’ other European domains, as well. PokerStars is planning to launch in Denmark, Greece, Romania, Spain, and the UK.

In March, the company added Buenos Aires, Argentina, to its list when it signed a deal with Betsson. That same month, it connected with Grand Casino to launch content in Switzerland. Greentube also has a US presence, having secured licenses in New Jersey and Michigan.

Eurobet Hopes to Score

Entain feels that adding Greentube content to Eurobet will help it solidify its position in Europe as well.