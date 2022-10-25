Horseshoe Baltimore Corridor to Ravens Stadium Named ‘Walk at Warner Street’

Posted on: October 25, 2022, 04:25h.

Last updated on: October 25, 2022, 05:09h.

The short walk between Horseshoe Baltimore Casino and M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL Baltimore Ravens, is being developed into what the city, sports team, and casino hope becomes one of Charm City’s biggest attractions.

A view from M&T Bank Stadium looking south towards Topgolf and the under-construction Paramount concert venue. Horseshoe Baltimore Casino is seen just past Topgolf. (Image: Clark Construction)

Caesars Entertainment, which operates Horseshoe Baltimore and controls a majority ownership stake in the casino’s physical assets, has for many years been trying to make the corridor between the casino and Ravens home a more appealing stroll.

But the short trek along Warner Street has been blighted with empty warehouses, homeless, and peddlers. Over the years, Caesars has purchased vacant buildings and attracted hospitality and entertainment vendors to lease out the redeveloped properties.

Today, officials from the casino company unveiled that the forthcoming entertainment district will be known as the “Walk @ Warner Street.”

Destination, Not Only a Casino

The “Walk @ Warner Street” this weekend will open one of its marquee attractions: Topgolf.

This Friday, the golf-focused entertainment venue will unveil its three-story interactive driving range, featuring more than 90 hitting bays. Topgolf Baltimore additionally features a bar and restaurant, rooftop terrace with fire pits, and a 36-foot-wide video wall.

The “Walk @ Warner Street” will additionally feature bars, restaurants, and retail shops. As for nightlife, the district is headlined by The Paramount, a forthcoming 70,000-square-foot live music and event venue.

When Caesars approached Baltimore and Maryland 10 years ago about opening a casino here in Charm City, the company always had bigger plans than a single gaming facility,” explained Randy Conroy, senior vice president and general manager of Horseshoe Baltimore. “We wanted to transform South Baltimore by bringing in a new innovative entertainment district that would serve as the southern gateway to the city.”

But a decade since Caesars first considered building a casino in Baltimore, few Ravens fans are making the walk to the Horseshoe casino.

The passionate Ravens fan base largely arrives at M&T from outside the downtown city limits. And with the majority of the parking lots serving M&T Bank Stadium located north of the stadium, most drive-in fans don’t opt to make the roughly quarter-mile walk south to gamble.

The Ravens Walk, which is billed as the “ultimate tailgate experience” with an array of bars and food trucks, is also located on the opposite side of the stadium from Horseshoe Baltimore.

Casino Needs Turnaround

Caesars’ casino in Baltimore has struggled since its August 2014 opening. The casino has failed to properly compete with Maryland’s two other large-scale casinos — MGM National Harbor outside DC and Live! Casino Hotel Maryland near BWI airport in Hanover.

Horseshoe Baltimore’s gaming revenue woes aren’t for a lack of trying on Caesars’ part. The company has made numerous investments in hopes of attracting high-value customers to the downtown casino, located in what’s become one of the nation’s most dangerous cities.

Caesars has spent money to open an outdoor gaming terrace where smokers can light up while continuing to gamble, and the company reconfigured its main casino floor last year. The changes haven’t resulted in increased gaming.

In pre-pandemic 2019, Horseshoe Baltimore generated gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $237.87 million. State leader MGM that year won $707 million, while Live! reported GGR of $600.9 million.

Last year, MGM GGR totaled $769.8 million, and Live! won $692.2 million. Horseshoe, however, went the other direction, as the casino won $208.8 million.