Hollywood Casino York Goes 24/7, to Add Slots at Pennsylvania Satellite

Posted on: August 12, 2022, 10:13h.

Last updated on: August 12, 2022, 11:55h.

Hollywood Casino York opened a year ago today, and Penn Entertainment is unveiling big news to celebrate the Category 4 satellite gaming property’s anniversary.

Hollywood Casino York guests outside the Pennsylvania satellite gaming property in York County. The casino is celebrating its one-year anniversary with big news. (Image: York Dispatch)

Category 4 casinos were authorized through the state’s ample gaming expansion legislative package passed in 2017 and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf (D). Each satellite is permitted to house up to 750 slot machines, 30 table games, and a sportsbook.

Penn Entertainment says Hollywood York’s first 12 months were a success. The mini-casino generated gaming revenue of more than $77 million despite opening amid a pandemic.

We are thrilled to be celebrating our one-year anniversary at Hollywood Casino York and look forward to many more years as a member of this incredible community,” said JoDee Streuber, marketing director of Penn Entertainment.

Penn Entertainment — formerly Penn National Gaming — paid a hefty $50.1 million licensing fee to Pennsylvania in exchange for first dibs on the state’s first mini-casino. The Pennsylvania-based gaming operator picked Springettsbury Township for its satellite casino, and spent another $70 million transforming the former Sears department store at the York Galleria into Hollywood Casino York.

Changes Coming

Hollywood Casino York is commemorating its one-year anniversary with an array of guest promotions, highlighted by MyChoice rewards members who visit the casino now through August 12 having the chance to win a new car and $20,000 cash.

The casino is also celebrating by announcing several operational changes. Most newsworthy is that the casino recently went to 24/7 operations. While only slot machines are available from 4 am until 8 am on weekdays, table games are now live around the clock Friday through Sunday.

Hollywood York is also seeking regulatory approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to incorporate additional slot machines. The casino presently has a slot complement of roughly 500 terminals. Penn Entertainment is seeking the PGCB’s blessing to add another 70 slot positions.

Successful Debut

Hundreds of municipalities and townships across Pennsylvania decided to opt out of being targeted for a casino. That was disappointing news to operators that secured Category 4 satellite licenses through the PCGB’s mini-casino auction rounds. But Springettsbury officials saw an opportunity to generate new local tax revenue and jobs by way of a casino.

A year into being a casino host, Springettsbury says its gamble is paying off. Through 11 months of Hollywood York being in business, the township’s 4% gaming revenue tax allocation has equated to more than $1.34 million.

It’s really building up our reserves,” Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Swomley told the York Daily Record.

The tax benefit outpaced the township’s expectations. Springettsbury forecast that it would receive $1.2 million in the first 12 months of the casino in business.

First responders have also not experienced a substantial increase in emergency calls. The vast majority of the 177 calls to the casino, the Pennsylvania State Police says, were related to minor disturbances, such as an intoxicated individual refusing to leave the premises when asked.

The community has also benefited. Hollywood York says it donated almost $200,000 to local nonprofits in its first year.