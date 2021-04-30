Hollywood Casino York Announces August Opening, Hiring Spree

Posted on: April 30, 2021, 09:14h.

Last updated on: April 30, 2021, 09:16h.

Hollywood Casino York, one of Penn National Gaming’s two Category 4 satellite casinos under construction in Pennsylvania, is targeting an August opening.

Construction continues at Hollywood Casino York. Penn National Gaming says the satellite casino venue will open this August, pending regulatory approvals. (Image: York Daily Record)

Hollywood Casino York is an approximately $120 million investment Penn National is making in order to protect a key feeding market and thoroughfare for its larger Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville. The roughly 80,000 square foot venue is replacing a former Sears department store at the York Galleria Mall.

Hollywood York will feature 500 slot machines and 24 table games, race and sportsbook, casual restaurant and bar, and grab-and-go coffee spot. Penn National needs employees to operate the forthcoming facility, and announced the opening of a career center at the mall this week.

Whether you prefer being at the center of it all or working behind the scenes, there’s a role for everyone at Hollywood Casino York,” said Erin Chamberlin, senior vice president of regional operations for Penn National.

Penn National says Hollywood York’s permanent workforce will total around 200 positions. Persons interested in applying for a position at the casino can do so from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm at the property’s career center located on the lower level of the mall.

Pennsylvania Satellite Developments

Pennsylvania greatly expanded its gaming industry in 2017 when the Republican-controlled Assembly and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on the Expanded Gaming Act.

The legislation authorized online gambling, sports betting, fantasy sports, and video gaming terminals inside certain truck stops. The package additionally created so-called “mini casinos” — Category 4 gaming licenses — that were auctioned to current casino operators and stakeholders in the state.

Penn National won the first auction round with a staggering $50.1 million offer. The company selected Springettsbury Township, a municipality that did not opt out of Category 4 consideration.

“It was an investment we felt like we had to make to protect a major market area for our casino [at Penn National Race Course]. That cannibalization would have been, in our view, very significant,” Eric Schippers, Penn National spokesperson, said after winning the auction in early 2018.

Penn officials say the York casino is expected to draw customers from south central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. The company believes the satellite will also protect its existing market share in Grantville.

The $120 million York development cost is inclusive of the $50.1 million auction fee, plus a $2.5 million add-on fare for the venue to feature table games.

Along with York, Penn National won another Category 4 auction round in April of 2018 when it was the high bidder with just a $7.5 million bid. The company is building Hollywood Casino Morgantown along the Pennsylvania Turnpike. That satellite is expected to open this fall.

Casino Benefits

Hollywood Casino York, Penn National predicts, will generate $1 million annually in new tax revenue for Springettsbury Township.

Slot machines at the casino will include denominations ranging from just a penny to $100 per spin. Blackjack, craps, and roulette will initially be the offered table games.

Minors will not be permitted anywhere inside the casino, including the restaurant.