Hollywood Casino Shooter on the Loose, Wounded Indiana Victim Recovering

Posted on: February 18, 2022, 09:50h.

Last updated on: February 18, 2022, 09:59h.

A suspected shooter at Indiana’s Hollywood Casino was still being sought late this week by local cops. The victim was treated at two local hospitals and is believed to be recovering from his wounds.

Lawrenceburg, Ind. Police Department patrol car, pictured above. The department is investigating a shooting at Indiana’s Hollywood Casino. (Image: Flickr)

The incident took place at about 3:49 pm Sunday. Several shots were fired in the gaming property’s pavilion garage before Lawrenceburg, Ind. police arrived, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The suspect fled the area before officers got to the parking facility.

The victim was wounded while in the garage. He was driven initially to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital located in Lawrenceburg for treatment. Later, he was moved to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for additional care, police add.

Motive Unclear

The victim was not identified. Police offered no description of the suspect. It was unclear if police know the person’s likely identity. No motive was released for the crime.

Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the investigation. Lawrenceburg police did not have any updated information to provide the media as of Friday.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Friday. The public was not believed to be at risk from the shooting, the post said.

Members of the public who have information on the incident can contact Lawrenceburg Police Department Det. Jeremy Shepherd at 812-537-2284.

Prior Casino Garage Shootings

Nationwide, casino parking garages were the sites of multiple shootings over recent years.

For instance, in Las Vegas, Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, both of California, allegedly murdered Hyu Sup Um, 60, at the Palace Station parking garage on New Year’s Eve, KLAS, a local TV station, said. That victim was shot at the garage, and later died at University Medical Center. The motive in that incident was an attempted robbery, police said.

In another Las Vegas incident, a casino employee was shot at, but not wounded, in still another attempted robbery involving the defendants on Dec. 31 in the Sahara Las Vegas parking garage, police said.

In addition, last February, two men needed hospitalization after getting stabbed several times in a parking garage at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nev.

Also, two bandits attacked an elderly man Christmas Day 2020 in a Las Vegas gaming property parking garage before stealing his wallet. The victim of the assault at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall was believed to be in his 90s, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In October 2020, Palm Springs, Calif. police officers shot two robbery suspects as they tried to speed away from a parking garage at Agua Caliente Casino. One had just allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint.