Groom Accused of Rape in Las Vegas Casino on Wedding Day

Posted on: May 6, 2021, 02:50h.

Last updated on: May 6, 2021, 02:50h.

A man accused of raping a woman in a Las Vegas hotel-casino on his wedding day is due in court this summer on multiple sexual assault charges.

Omar Delaney is seen in this police booking photograph. He is accused of sexual assault in an incident at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. (Image: LVMPD)

Omar Delaney is scheduled for a court hearing in Las Vegas on July 26 on three counts of sexual assault and one count of lewdness, according to news reports. Delaney is from the Fircrest area of Tacoma, Wash. A police report on the April 20 incident was recently released. The year of birth on the report indicates he is 35 or 36.

Members of the wedding party, including Delaney and his fiancée, had been out on the night of April 19, including a stop at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.

The victim said she’d had three shots of vodka as the group celebrated, according to news reports.

After returning to the Luxor Hotel and Casino about 11 pm, Delaney offered to walk to the woman to her room, police said. The Luxor is the pyramid-shaped resort at the southwestern end of the Strip near McCarran International Airport. The Strip is south of downtown.

The woman told police she had been tipsy, but “completely in control of her actions and thoughts,” according to KLAS-TV. She and Delaney had not flirted nor touched leading up to the incident. Newsweek magazine reported that she is a friend of the fiancée’s.

‘Our Little Secret’

Delaney went into her room uninvited and, bragging about his body and commenting on hers, reached under the woman’s clothing and pulled her bra down, police said.

I don’t like it,” she said, according to a police report.

Delaney left but returned minutes later, saying he had forgotten his glasses. He apparently used her room key to get in, police said. He performed a sex act on her. She thought if she resisted, her safety would be in jeopardy. He left the room but returned, again using the key. She had gotten under to covers to go to sleep, but he got on top of her and raped her, news outlets reported.

As he left, Delaney reportedly told the woman that the interaction would be “our little secret.”

The woman went to tell a wedding guest what happened, but Delaney was in the room, according to news reports. She left the room, saying she’d had a bad dream. She later phoned her mother and police.

Delaney was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. After posting a $10,000 bond, he was released on April 21. Several days later, a man identified as Delaney posted a wedding photo on Facebook, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. In one Facebook post, a man identified as Delaney wrote, “Married AF yo.”

Authorities recovered the victim’s key in Delaney’s room, according to the Review-Journal. The key had been used at 12:21 am, and four times after that, including twice at 1:29 am on the planned day of the wedding.

The Daily Mail, a British newspaper, contacted a person on Facebook identified as the bride, Tamara Rojas. She told the online version of the newspaper that the sexual contact had been consensual.

“I am still by my husband’s side,” she said.

Drugged Men, Stolen Watches

The incident at the Luxor follows a surge in crimes on the Strip and nearby tourist areas dating back to last year.

In the final months of 2020, police launched a crime suppression effort on the Strip. Police blamed the increase in violent crime on out-of-town gangs and visitors.

Among recent events, a woman has been arrested twice on suspicion of drugging men at hotel-casinos on the Strip and stealing their luxury watches. The most recent incident involved the theft of a $45,000 Rolex.