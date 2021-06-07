Global Gaming Expo Announces In-Person Show to Return to Vegas in October

Posted on: June 6, 2021, 07:55h.

Last updated on: June 6, 2021, 07:55h.

Commercial and tribal gaming professionals from across the globe will once again converge on Las Vegas this October for the 2021 installment of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

Attendees tour exhibits during the 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas in 2019. After going virtual-only last year because of COVID-19, organizers announced this past week that the gaming trade show would return to Las Vegas in October. (Image: Global Gaming Expo)

Officials with the American Gaming Association and Reed Exhibitions made the announcement this past week. The event will take place at the Sands Expo & Convention Center. Education sessions will start on Oct. 4, with the show floor opening the following day.

The show will conclude on Oct. 7.

“For over 20 years, G2E has been the leader in uniting the global gaming community and we are beyond thrilled to come together this October for the industry’s hallmark event,” said Korbi Carrison, G2E event director.

COVID-19 forced organizers to hold G2E in just a virtual format last year. This year’s event will include some virtual components as well.

Gaming Professionals Wanted G2E

The announcement came on the same day as Nevada officially reopened to full capacity, including the resort casinos in Las Vegas.

Clark County officials also lifted capacity restrictions for large gatherings, such as conventions.

We can’t wait to bring the industry back together in Las Vegas for G2E 2021,” said Meredith Pallante, AGA vice president of global events. “The industry has shown tremendous resilience throughout the pandemic and being able to gather together again will be another great milestone in our strong recovery.”

In April, G2E organizers said the goal was to hold an in-person event. However, that was dependent on them getting assurances attendee safety would not be compromised.

Last month, organizers surveyed industry stakeholders regarding their plans to attend the expo. More than 80 percent said they were at least somewhat likely to attend the show if it took place in Vegas, and 93 percent said an in-person convention was critical for the company’s business.

More than 80 percent also said they would definitely or probably make acquisitions based on attending the show.

First Major Vegas Expo Opens This Week

The week ahead features the first major convention returning to Las Vegas.

Not only is the World of Concrete one of the first major trade shows to return to Las Vegas since the pandemic started, but it also serves as the first expo inside the recently completed expansion at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Nearly $1 billion was invested to create the 1.4 million-square-foot west wing.

Other major events planned for the months ahead include the International Security Conference – ISC West 2021. That show starts July 19 at the Sands Expo. On Aug. 9, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS21) Annual Conference & Exhibition begins at the Sands.

In September, the Las Vegas Convention Center will serve as host to the Society for Human Resources Annual Conference and Expo.

The return of conventions will provide yet another spark for Las Vegas and its recovery. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, trade shows and other large gatherings support more than 40,000 jobs. Conventions also helped generate nearly $6 billion in economic output in 2017.