G2E 2022: Six Gaming Executives to Lead ‘All-Star’ Keynote Session

Posted on: September 9, 2022, 07:31h.

Last updated on: September 9, 2022, 12:07h.

This year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) will feature some big names in the lineup of keynote speakers as the annual conference focuses on the industry’s future.

Attendees at the 2021 Global Gaming Expo at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas stand outside the Expo Hall. This year’s conference, which will run from Oct. 10-13, includes a keynote session featuring six executives from top US gaming companies. (Image: G2E/Twitter)

In a slightly different format from years past, the 2022 G2E will continue offering keynote panels. However, those panels will feature six top executives and three distinct conversations led by CNBC anchor/reporter Contessa Brewer. That’s set to take place on Oct. 11 after American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller gives his annual state of the industry speech.

In one conversation, Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings and Circa Resort and Casino Owner and CEO Derek Stevens will give their insights on the future of gaming in Las Vegas and Nevada.

Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s Corp., and Jay Snowden, CEO and president of Penn Entertainment, will break down the state of the regional casino market. In addition, FanDuel CEO Amy Howe and DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins will discuss what lies ahead for iGaming and sports betting.

Last year’s keynotes at the conference included a 1-on-1 conversation between Miller and US Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV). Brewer also led an executive roundtable discussion featuring Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen, MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle, and then-Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox.

Additional keynote speakers will be announced closer to the start of the conference.

‘Important Discussions’ Planned for Breakouts

G2E, hosted by AGA and Reed Exhibitions, runs from Oct. 10-13 at The Venetian Expo.

The breakout sessions scheduled for this year’s G2E will cover nine different topics: The Future of Gaming;

What’s Next in iGaming;

The Sports Betting Playbook;

Regulation, Risk, and Compliance;

Tribal Government Gaming;

The Path Forward: Digital Payments and Cryptocurrency;

Business Beyond the Casino Floor;

The Finance and Investments Landscape;

The International Perspective.

“We look forward to once again leading important discussions at this year’s show that will drive innovation and propel our industry well after G2E concludes,” Miller said.

Expo Hall Filling Up

Beyond the education sessions and keynotes, a main drawing card for the conference is the Expo Hall, where hundreds of gaming industry companies showcase the latest games and other innovations.

Currently, there are nearly 300 companies that have booths in the hall.

An all-access pass for G2E is $1,449, or $939 for AGA members. A single-day education pass is available for $799 or $519 for AGA members. A pass for the Expo Hall is $229; AGA members get that free.

More information is available at the G2E website.

In conjunction with G2E, the International Center for Responsible Gaming will host its Conference on Gambling and Addiction on Oct. 9-10 at The Venetian Expo.