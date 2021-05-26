Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun Hiring Hundreds of Casino Workers, Incentives Galore

Posted on: May 26, 2021, 01:12h.

Last updated on: May 26, 2021, 03:00h.

For the 8.1 percent of people unemployed in Connecticut, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun are ready to help. The state’s two tribal casinos are both looking to fill hundreds of positions.

A Foxwoods job fair in 2015 turned out hundreds of applicants. The Connecticut casino is on another hiring spree, as the summer arrives and COVID-19 becomes more of a thing of the past. (Image: The Day)

The hiring spree is a result of more people becoming vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions lifting, as well as the summer months approaching. June through August is traditionally the busiest season for the integrated resorts.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is excited to hire new team members to support resort demand,” the casino said in a release.

Foxwoods revealed that it needs 300 new full- and part-time workers in a variety of departments, including hotel operations, food and beverage, and security. Mohegan Sun didn’t give an exact number, but explained that it, too, has positions to fill in its restaurants, marketing department, security, event support, retail, and hotel.

Bonuses, Incentives

Connecticut’s two casinos are battling against one another for new employees. The two resorts are located less than 10 miles apart.

Foxwoods is offering non-tipped frontline workers starting pay of at least $13.50 per hour. During the months of June, July, and August, those workers will receive double pay for all time exceeding 40 hours in their workweek.

In addition, the Mashantucket Pequot casino will offer all new employees a $200 bonus after 90 days of employment. Current employees who bring in a new worker will receive $200, too.

Mohegan Sun is significantly upping the bonus ante. The Mohegan Tribe says its new culinary workers will receive a $2,000 sign-on bonus, and housekeepers $500. Those bonuses will be paid out in increments.

Mohegan Sun is holding hiring fairs with on-site job offers on June 10 and June 24.

Casinos Need Workers

With casinos across the country reopening at near or full capacity, many gaming resorts are in quick need of workers. Casino.org has recently reported on casinos hiring in Arkansas, Mississippi, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Millions of Americans continue to return to work following the 2020 pandemic. The nationwide unemployment rate has tumbled from 14.8 percent in April of 2020, to 6.1 percent last month. But the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Connecticut currently has the fifth-highest unemployment rate in the nation.

Connecticut’s two casinos will likely need even more workers in the future, as Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is expected to soon sign legislation that will allow the tribes to bring sports betting to their resorts. The gaming expansion additionally allows Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun to conduct online gambling, including mobile sports betting.