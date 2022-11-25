FIFA World Cup: Young US Team Looks For Glory As They Face England Today

Posted on: November 25, 2022, 08:30h.

Last updated on: November 25, 2022, 11:34h.

The US and England will face each other today, the second day for both in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. England already scored one win, while the US squad had to settle for a tie against Wales in its opener.

Members of the US Men’s National Team celebrate a World Cup goal against Wales in their opening match. They meet England today in a tough contest. (Image: Getty Images)

The Stars and Stripes were close to keeping all three points of the Groups Stage when they faced their first opponent. They were out in front before Gareth Bale helped put Wales on the board late in the game.

Although the tie hurt Team USA, it wasn’t a bitter defeat like some other countries have seen, and they are ready for action today. The US has been able to play strong against England in World Cup competitions, taking a 1-0 victory in 1950 and a 1-1 draw in 2010. In the latter tournament, neither advanced past the Round of 16.

Three Lions Start Strong

England’s squad, known to soccer fans as the Three Lions, is confident about making it into and beyond the Round of 16 this year. Coach Gareth Southgate will have all his stars on the field, including Harry Maguire and Harry Kane. Only James Maddison will be absent, but he was also missing for England’s 6-2 win over Iran.

Kane and Maguire trained normally on Thursday, bouncing back from injuries. Maguire recovered from the scare he suffered in the match against Iran, in which he sustained an ugly hit and left the game. The team claimed there was no injury and that his departure was because he fell ill.

Kane also went down in that game, having been tackled by Iran’s Morteza Pouraliganji. The team captain is back and ready to thrash the US squad.

The US Men’s National Team played a hard game against Wales, controlling the ball for 66% of the first half. However, there weren’t many attempts to score, which could have played a role in the final outcome. Against the English squad, the US team will have to be more aggressive.

These teams have met on 11 occasions and the English have won eight of them. However, with the US team able to hold its own against the Three Lions in World Cup action, this will be a tough match.

Unibet puts England out in front at -195, while the US is getting +650. There’s a possibility that the US, like Japan against Germany, could shock the world with a huge upset, especially if Kane and Maguire aren’t at 100%.

Ups And Downs For Sports Bettors

The World Cup is a massive event for sportsbooks. So far, the results for bettors have been mixed, and include one Argentine novice bettor who accidently won $128,000 when Saudi Arabia beat her home team.

That wasn’t the only surprise win. Twitch streamer Trainwrecks also had a massive payday because of that game. His four-leg parlay hit perfectly, allegedly earning him more than $1.5 million.

The same can’t be said for a bettor from down under. An Australian bettor put up $106,000 for Argentina to win, but lost it all following the upset.

There are also some World Cup fans who have lost without even placing a wager on any game. When Qatar spent $220 billion to create its World Cup village, it said it would include “affordable” accommodations at $200 a night.

These would consist of converted shipping containers with basic amenities, which probably seemed like a bargain to many people. However, those who purchased the accommodations were shocked to find that they didn’t come with what most would consider basic amenities – toilets and sinks.

Unlike bettors who lost money wagering on the games, these will receive a refund, according to a statement from the government of Qatar.