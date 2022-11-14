World Cup Winner Could Be Hidden in the FIFA 23 Video Game

There are only a few days left before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where 32 teams will look to make history. The countdown is on and, with less than a week to go before play begins, things are about to get hot and heavy.

A FIFA World Cup trophy replica in front of the Al-Bayt Stadium in al-Khor, Qatar. The World Cup competition begins in six days, and a video game may have already helped predict the tournament winner. (Image: Getty Images)

The wagers have been pouring into the sportsbooks, although most will come closer to the start of individual games. Predicting who will go the furthest is something that even the sharpest sharps have difficulty agreeing on.

No one has a crystal ball to determine the winner, though a video game may provide some strong hints.

FIFA 23 Chooses a World Cup Winner

In this World Cup, Argentina could emerge at the top of the winner’s list. This is according to FIFA 23, which also thinks the country will beat Brazil for the championship.

A simulation in the popular EA Sports video game led to a final by the two South American teams. In the end, Argentina beat Brazil 1-0.

On the other hand, the US could be the team that best represents CONCACAF. In the simulation, the UA reached the quarterfinals before being eliminated by France. Mexico didn’t make it further than the Group Stage.

2010 🇪🇸

2014 🇩🇪

2018 🇫🇷

The video game franchise’s simulated World Cup results have been accurate since 2010, according to soccer news site ESPN FC. It nailed the competitions of the World Cup South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Russia 2018.

EA Sports achieved its results using HyperMotion2 technology and the rankings dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the Kick-Off modes and the FIFA World Cup Tournament. It played 64 matches in order to determine who would win.

For those that don’t want to follow FIFA 23’s hint, there’s always “The Simpsons.” Before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the popular show released an episode in which Homer appeared as a referee in a match. In it, the show predicted Neymar’s injury, which later occurred in real life.

In Season 25, Homer is on the field again as a referee in a final between Brazil and Spain. Ultimately, Brazil wins.

Most might not want to take clues from an animated TV show, but “The Simpsons” has predicted the future before. It got things right when it said Donald Trump would become President of the US, and that Disney would take over 21st Century Fox.

Biggest World Cup Purse to Date

The World Cup will distribute $440 million to teams this year, $40 million more than it did in Russia four years ago. In 2014, the prize pool was only $358 million.

The last team standing will take home $42 million, $4 million more than France did four years ago. The runner-up will receive $30 million.

$27 million is going to the third-place finisher, while the fourth-place winner will receive $25 million. The winner of the quarterfinals takes home $17 million, and the winner of the Round of 16, $13 million. Lastly, the Group Stage winner receives $9 million.