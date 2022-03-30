Ex-UFC Fighter Chael Sonnen Faces Charges, Lawsuit for Las Vegas’ Four Seasons Assaults

Posted on: March 30, 2022, 07:45h.

Last updated on: March 30, 2022, 09:42h.

Chael Sonnen, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, is due to appear in Nevada court today (March 30). He faces charges for an alleged violent crime spree in Las Vegas’ Four Seasons Hotel, news reports reveal. He allegedly assaulted about a half-dozen victims during last December’s incident.

Chael Sonnen, a former UFC fighter, pictured above. He is facing a lawsuit and criminal charges for last December’s alleged assaults in Las Vegas’ Four Seasons Hotel. (Image: Esther Lin/MMA Fighting)

Sonnen, 44, is facing 10 counts of battery and a separate charge of battery by strangulation, KLAS, a Las Vegas TV station, reported this week, based on information in recently-released court documents. The victims include guests and security guards at the Las Vegas Strip hotel, the report adds.

Sonnen allegedly punched the guests or guards while in a hallway on the 35th floor of the hotel, KLAS said. Several of them were injured in the Dec. 18 incident. Three went to a local hospital for their injuries, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The alleged melee apparently began when a hotel employee opened a door to find Sonnen, who then allegedly started punching him in the jaw. The worker was able to get back into the room, and quickly called security.

Soon, Sonnen turned his attention to two guests, KLAS said.

They are a married couple, identified by TMZ Sports as Christopher Stellpflug and his wife, Julie Stellpflug. While walking back to their hotel room, Sonnen exited a hotel room “in a state of undress and agitation,” KLAS said.

For no apparent reason, he allegedly “slapped a drink” out of the man’s hands, repeatedly punched him, and placed a chokehold on him, the report said.

The attack led Julie Stellpflug “to yell and scream for help,” Yahoo Sports said. Sonnen then pushed her “against a light fixture,” authorities said.

He also assaulted her, police said. She wound up with a bloody face and split lip, TMZ reported.

Two Victims Claim Concussions

Both of the Stellpflugs also suffered concussions from the attacks, TMZ reported, based on their legal claims. Last Friday, they filed a lawsuit against him, the report adds.

Before the incident concluded, a security guard was allegedly punched in the throat, TMZ said. Another guest was repeatedly elbowed in the chest, police said. At least one other victim was kicked by Sonnen, Yahoo Sports said.

Eventually, security officers apprehended Sonnen. He was reportedly incoherent when speaking to security guards that day. Sonnen was wearing a white robe and a bloody T-shirt during much of the incident.

A month later, Sonnen was charged with five counts of battery. But in January, those counts were dropped without prejudice. A new complaint was filed recently, ESPN said.

Sonnen Remembers Nothing

Following his arrest, Sonnen told Metro police he “did not have a memory of anything,” TMZ revealed. He asked police several times if those involved in the assaults were OK, Yahoo Sports reported.

Sonnen said both he and his wife, Brittany, swallowed sleeping pills earlier that day. He “could not recall anything else,” TMZ said. The Review-Journal said the pills were Ambien.

Because the incident took place on the 35th floor, the hotel did not have surveillance cameras to videotape the alleged assaults, KLAS said.

When police contacted Brittany Sonnen on Dec. 18, she appeared injured, the Review-Journal said. It was unclear what led to the injuries. She said she was asleep in a hotel room while the alleged incidents were taking place.

After being a fighter for UFC, Sonnen worked as an analyst for ESPN. He has since reportedly been dropped as an analyst for the network following the assault allegations.

Prior Casino Assaults

In an unrelated incident, last November ex-UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin was arrested by Metro police for allegedly urinating in a Caesars Palace hallway. He also allegedly punched the gaming property’s head of security in the throat.

Also, earlier this month, a man was sentenced to between four and 10 years in prison for a deadly punch at The Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. Michael Saunders was sentenced by District Judge Tierra Jones for the death last year of a 73-year-old man.

The assault happened in the lobby of the Las Vegas casino-hotel, the Review-Journal said. It took place at the check-in line.