EuroMillions Winner Still Waiting for Payout a Year after Hitting the Jackpot

Posted on: April 13, 2022, 07:25h.

Last updated on: April 13, 2022, 08:31h.

Although it wasn’t the big prize, a woman from the UK was happy when she won £60,000 (US$78,000) in the EuroMillions lottery. Her elation has since faded away, as more than a year later, she’s still waiting for her total payout.

A EuroMillions sign invites players to participate in the lottery. The sign’s language is a double entendre. (Image: Alamy)

There are plenty of websites that make it easy for anyone to purchase tickets to different lotteries online. Access to EuroMillions, the UK Lotto, Euro Jackpot and others has never been so easy.

Winning through one of the sites is one thing; collecting the winnings is something completely different. More than a year after she hit a significant lottery win in the EuroMillions, Jane Fallon still hasn’t received the bulk of her money.

Lottery Win Turns Into Loss

Fallon decided to participate in the EuroMillions HotPicks lottery, and chose WeLoveLottery to make her picks. She landed four of the numbers of the February 2 draw, enough to collect a prize worth £60,000 (US$78,000), since she had chosen to double her wager, according to The Mirror.

That’s a lot of money by any standard. But for Fallon, living off public assistance due to disability, it would make an even bigger difference. After filing her claim for the winnings, she received £1,000 (US$1,300). Later, another £1,000 arrived, followed by £18,000 (US$23,410). However, only the sound of silence followed.

Fallon still hasn’t received the rest of the money and, according to The Mirror, WeLoveLottery apparently doesn’t have too much love. It hasn’t responded to her requests for resolutions or to requests from the media outlet for comment.

Because Fallon receives public assistance, she became a victim of her own good fortune. She had to report the winnings after WeLoveLottery confirmed the results, which cut off her support.

Although she was later able to file again, Fallon had to undergo the entire claims process from the start. To this day, she’s still waiting to hear from WeLoveLottery.

Fallon has had to enlist the help of the UK Gambling Commission and Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime center. However, the company with a “guaranteed 100% payout policy” still isn’t fulfilling its obligations.

WeLoveLottery Not Making Friends

WeLoveLottery belongs to Ardua Ventures (UK) Ltd, according to the company. The latter is also behind One Lotto, which previously merged with WeLoveLottery. One Lotto had a few issues, with one user allegedly charged more than the purchase price on a few occasions.

On Trust Pilot, there are a few comments about WeLoveLottery not living up to its commitment to pay out. One is apparently from Fallon. But there are others who have left similar remarks. Overall, the company’s rating is 3.3 stars out of just six reviews.

Last year, Ardua became the target of the Australian Communications and Media Authority. The regulator determined that the company was offering the WeLoveLottery platform without a license in Australia.

The company received a “formal warning” for its illegal operations. That led the ACMA to request that ISPs block the site.

Where possible, it’s always better to go directly to a lottery operator’s primary points of sales. This will always make it easier to resolve disputes in the event of any issues.