California Lottery Winner of $10M Hit By Accident After Person Bumped Her

Posted on: April 7, 2022, 08:20h.

Last updated on: April 7, 2022, 08:45h.

Sometimes, it’s worth getting bumped into by another person. For LaQuedra Edwards, it meant winning $10 million in a California scratch game, state lottery officials revealed on Wednesday.

The emblem for California’s 200X scratch ticket lottery game, pictured above. The lottery revealed this week a woman won $10 million after a person bumped into her while she was standing in front of a lottery vending machine. The impact led her hand to touch the button for the game. (Image: California Lottery)

It all took place last November, when Edwards was in a Vons Supermarket in Tarzana, Calif. She was standing in front of the store’s lottery vending machine.

She wanted to play. But was not sure which game to select. Then, “Some rude person” bumped into her.

He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards recalled in a statement released by the lottery.

She then realized that the impact led her hand to hit the button for a $30 200X Scratchers ticket. Initially, she was disappointed.

She had put $40 in the machine and wanted to buy several tickets for less-expensive games. That was her typical purchase.

Still disappointed and angry at the person who bumped into her, she left the store. She went back to her car.

Edwards decided to scratch the ticket anyway. It showed she had just become a multimillionaire.

‘I’m Rich’

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket] … I almost crashed my car,” Edwards recalled.

She pulled over. She kept on looking at the scratch ticket. She scanned it with a lottery app.

I just kept thinking this can’t be right,” Edwards recollected. “I’m still in shock. All I remember saying, once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’”

She is going to spend some of the money to purchase a house. She also wants to start a nonprofit organization.

The Southern California supermarket where the ticket was purchased will get a $50,000 bonus.

Prior Lucky Winners

This is not the first time someone had a lot of luck in the California lottery.

Back in 2017, a teenager managed to win the state lottery twice in a single week.

Rosa Dominguez, 19, was driving home to California from Arizona when she stopped at a gas station in Paso Robles, Calif.

She purchased some $5 scratch cards. She hit the jackpot, a top prize of $555,555.

A few days later, she was back at the gas station buying more scratch cards. This time she won $100,000.

Other lucky winners can be found nationwide. For instance, Casino.org reported this week how a Virginia lottery player hit a $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot during the Feb. 24 draw. There was one problem: she accidentally tossed the ticket into the garbage.

“When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life,” Mary Elliott of Buckingham County, Virginia, revealed to the Virginia Lottery.

She looked through trash bins. She was getting anxious.

But then she spotted the ticket. It was covered with coffee stains.

And the all-important bar code was stained, too. A local retailer told Elliott they could not validate the ticket. That was not going to stop her.

Still determined, she went to the Virginia Lottery’s Prize Zone in Henrico. Lottery officials there were able to confirm the ticket was legitimate. She got the $110,000 jackpot.