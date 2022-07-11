Elton John Rumored to Return to Las Vegas for Allegiant Stadium Performance

Renowned musician Elton John is likely once again to appear in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal based on recent hints from official Twitter accounts. The report says he will perform sometime this November in Allegiant Stadium.

Elton John during a 2014 performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, pictured above. Rumors are flying he may appear again in Las Vegas this November. (Image: YouTube)

Word about the performance was hinted at in Allegiant Stadium’s Twitter account. On Sunday, a tweet showed a photo of the letter “E” outside of the stadium. It tells readers and apparently John fans simply “Tomorrow 8 AM.”

In addition, on John’s Twitter account, appearing on Saturday is a picture of Allegiant Stadium’s field. “In Two Days” appears in both end zones. On the 50-yard line is an “E.”

The Review-Journal predicts info about the show will appear on Twitter on Monday.

John will be in the western US performing during October and November. It is already known he will be at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Oct. 8 and 9. He is to perform, too, on Nov. 4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. On Nov. 9, he will be at Petco Park in San Diego.

The West Coast performances are likely to conclude with performances Nov. 17 through 20 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The concerts are part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.”

Las Vegas Residency

John, now 75, was formerly in residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “The Red Piano” was performed between 2004 and 2009. “The Million Dollar Piano” was at the venue between 2011 and 2018. In total, he performed 445 shows during the two residencies, the Las Vegas Weekly reported.

During his Sept. 6, 2019 farewell performance in Las Vegas he told the sold-out crowd, “I’m going to miss you guys.

You’re in my heart, you’re in my soul, every fiber of my being. I will never forget you, but I have a life now. Years ago I never thought I’d have a family of my own, but I do now … I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Accolades

In 2019, Billboard Magazine ranked Elton John in third place on the list of the greatest all-time artists. The Beatles were first. The Rolling Stones second.

Among his many accolades are Academy and Tony awards, as well as several Grammy Awards. He also was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

John has been honored with one diamond, 40 platinum or multi-platinum, and 23 gold albums during his career. He has sold more than 300 million records.