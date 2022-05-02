Adele Reportedly Moving Las Vegas Show from Caesars Palace to Planet Hollywood

Posted on: May 2, 2022, 08:21h.

Last updated on: May 2, 2022, 10:00h.

It’s apparently “Water Under the Bridge” for Adele and Caesars Entertainment. Celebrity gossip site TMZ recently broke the news that Adele’s relationship with Caesars Entertainment is not strained beyond repair.

Adele walks the red carpet at the 2022 BRIT Awards at The 02 Arena in London on February 8, 2022. Adele is reportedly nearing a fresh Las Vegas residency deal with Caesars Entertainment, which includes a new Strip venue. (Image: Getty)

Just a little more than three months since the British superstar abruptly canceled her highly anticipated opening of “Weekends With Adele” at the Caesars Palace Colosseum, Caesars Entertainment and Adele are reportedly nearing a deal to relocate the residency to Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. Caesars operates both casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Though Adele initially cited COVID-19 as the reason for her Colosseum postponement — and then permanent cancelation of the Caesars Palace residency — it later became known that the actual cause for her pullout was more because of creative differences between the show’s producers and the world’s best-selling artist of the 21st century.

TMZ reported that a source “with direct knowledge of the singer’s plans” said Adele is finalizing a contract with Caesars to relocate the show to the Zappos Theater. The concert space is larger than the Colosseum by nearly 3,000 seats.

Theater Specs

Zappos is where many of the biggest A-listers in Las Vegas have recently called home. Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me” ran there from 2013 through 2017. Then known as The Axis at Planet Hollywood, Spears’ residency became Las Vegas’ fourth-best grossing show of all time, with sales over $137.7 million.

Planet Hollywood’s main stage has also recently hosted residencies for Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, the Backstreet Boys, Gwen Stefani, and Lionel Richie.

TMZ reports that Adele’s potential move to Planet Hollywood is twofold. Along with being given full creative control, Caesars is rumored to have agreed to give the superstar a cut of the gross ticket sales. Planet Hollywood is just southeast of Caesars Palace.

Under her previous arrangement, Adele was said to receive around $700,000 per show. The deal also included a penthouse suite at Caesars Palace for her family and comped food and beverage for her team at all Caesars-operated casinos in town.

The perks will likely remain but come in addition to Adele receiving a cut of the box office revenue. And ticket sales will presumably be much higher at the Zappos Theater than at the Colosseum. The Zappos Theater has seating for 7,000, while the Caesars Palace venue accommodates only 4,100 people.

Las Vegas Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip offers an abundance of A-list entertainment seven nights a week. But for two decades, one name has reigned supreme: Celine.

Celine Dion holds the first and second sports on Las Vegas’ all-time highest-grossing residencies list. Her self-titled residency “Celine” that ran from 2011 through 2019 at the Colosseum grossed nearly $300 million. The show trails only Dion’s “A New Day…” in terms of box office success. That residency, which ran from 2003 through 2007, sold $385.1 million worth of tickets, or more than half of a billion dollars when inflation is included.

Dion is currently dealing with debilitating “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” In January, the Canadian-born singer postponed the opening of her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on the Strip’s northern end.

This week, Dion postponed her worldwide tour, which was to begin this month. The tour has been rescheduled to start in February of 2023. With Dion no longer a Strip staple, Caesars landed the next-best thing in Adele. But the casino giant continues to labor in getting her on stage.