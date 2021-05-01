Elderly Win-River Casino Winner Followed Home, Robbed at Gunpoint

Posted on: May 1, 2021, 07:22h.

Last updated on: May 1, 2021, 07:22h.

A 74-year-old Win-River gaming property winner was robbed and dragged from her car in front of her Redding, Calif. home. The holdup took place shortly after she left the nearby casino Thursday night.

Timothy Wilt, 33. and Allissa Long, 24, shown here in a mug shot. They were arrested in connection with the robbery of a 74-year-old casino winner in California. (Image: Shasta County Sheriff’s office)

The bandits stole her purse in the heist. But deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s office said they nabbed the pair a short time later.

The victim was at the Redding tribal gaming property earlier on Thursday, according to KOVR, a local TV station. She started to win.

A pair began to follow her at the Win-River Resort & Casino. She got into her car and drove home.

The duo followed her all the way to her home. She had not yet gotten out of her car, when one of bandits walked over to her.

He pulled out a handgun. He then ordered her to hand over her purse. The two struggled.

He eventually got hold of the purse but not before the victim was pulled out of the car. She suffered a cut on her arm.

The suspect then fled to a nearby car. He jumped into the car. The robbers sped off.

Deputies said they soon identified the robber as Timothy Wilt, 33. The driver was Allissa Long, 24, authorities said. Both are from Oroville.

Deputies viewed surveillance video taken at the front of the casino to identify the suspects.

Authorities Locate Suspects

Detectives soon located the duo at a Red Bluff apartment. Authorities announced they wanted to see them. But neither would leave the apartment.

About a half-hour later, the two suspects gave themselves up to deputies.

Wilt and Long were each charged with robbery, criminal threats, conspiracy, and elder abuse with great bodily injury, the report said.

Both were being held in jail late this week. Long’s bail was $50,000, according to KHSL, a local TV station.

Wilt was being held without bail, the TV station adds. He allegedly was wanted for a violation of a probation charge.

If convicted, the duo each could face decades in prison.

It was not known if the casino winnings were recovered. Sheriff’s deputies did not say how much was won.

Prior Casino-Linked Robberies Of Elderly Victims

In an unrelated incident, two bandits attacked an elderly man on last Christmas Day in a Las Vegas gaming property parking garage before stealing his wallet.

The victim of the Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall assault was believed to be in his 90s, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Details on his injuries were not released.

The two robbers were described as being in their 20s. They were last seen running away from the garage, located off Boulder Highway.

Sam’s Town is known as a local’s casino. It is operated by Boyd Gaming.

In still another unrelated incident in October, the Gold Country Casino robbery of an elderly woman led to the arrest of a mother and son in California. The mother allegedly was the getaway driver after the son violently stole the money, police claim.

Regina Brito, 49, and Daniel Braziel, 30, of Marysville, California, were both arrested in connection with the robbery. The victim won more than $4,500 at the Oroville gaming property. She put the money in her wallet and sat down by a slot machine, KOVR reported.

Soon, a man later identified Braziel went up to the woman. He allegedly pushed her to the floor and forcibly stole the money and other unspecified property from her, the local sheriff’s office and news reports said.

Braziel then ran to a nearby parking lot and got into a car being driven by his mother, police claim. The pair fled from the area but were later apprehended. The mother and son were both charged with robbery and elder abuse, police said.