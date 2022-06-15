DraftKings Expands Responsible Gaming Pledge with BetBlocker Partnership

DraftKings is further extending its commitment to responsible gaming by partnering with a not-for-profit charity that develops software tailored toward limiting excessive play.

DraftKings is teaming up with BetBlocker to provide its customers with easy-to-manage timeouts. The partnership is part of DraftKings’ ongoing commitment to responsible play. (Image: Casino.org)

DraftKings, an iGaming and sports betting leader in the US, is partnering with Scotland-based BetBlocker to implement responsible gaming tools into its online betting platform. BetBlocker offers consumers an easy solution to block thousands of both regulated and offshore gaming sites.

BetBlocker’s contributions to safer play are commendable and DraftKings is pleased to team up with this enterprising and disruptive not-for-profit that is advancing responsible gaming in a comprehensive and consumer friendly way,” Chrissy Thurmond, DraftKings’ senior director of responsible gaming, told Casino.org.

“We share BetBlocker’s vision that technology and innovation are critical to promoting safer play, and we extend a warm welcome to BetBlocker as they build their footprint in North America, following widespread success across the pond,” Thurmond added.

BetBlocker is predominantly a self-exclusion tool that can simultaneously block websites from a multitude of jurisdictions. The app also provides a parental control option for parents seeking to limit access to gambling sites on their dependents’ mobile devices and computers.

Global First

BetBlocker claims to be the first free-to-use website blocker for the worldwide online gaming industry. The company’s app is available across numerous platforms, including iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows.

The tool allows users to decide how long to block their access to online casino and sportsbook sites. Options range from as little as a few days to as long as five years.

While BetBlocker is prevalent across the UK and Europe, where online gaming is widespread, the company hopes to increase its awareness and availability for US online gamblers with its DraftKings association.

“BetBlocker is thrilled to have the support of sports betting and gaming industry giant DraftKings to extend our software outside of the UK and Europe,” said BetBlocker Chief of Safer Gambling Partnerships Pedro Romero.

Romero explained that BetBlocker has been impressed with DraftKings’ prior commitments to responsible gaming. In 2019, DraftKings reached a collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) to help expand the DC-based nonprofit’s efforts. That arrangement focused on the NCPG’s Safer Sports Betting Initiative and improving the council’s Internet Responsible Gaming Standards.

Forever Free

DraftKings’ partnership with BetBlocker will allow for a seamless integration of the website blocker into the iGaming/sports betting app and online site. But regardless of whether someone is a DraftKings customer, BetBlocker says its software is free and available to all.

Gambling addiction is a serious condition and one that is usually associated with financial distress,” the BetBlocker website explains. “Unlike our competitors, we do not believe it is right to charge individuals who already have financial issues to get the help they need to control their addiction.”

BetBlocker certainly isn’t the only gambling blocker on the internet. But those competitors — Gamban and GAMSTOP being two notables — typically charge iGaming companies to implement their responsible gaming safeguards.

BetBlocker is a registered charity in Scotland. The company relies on contributions from the communities it serves, as well as corporate donations from its partners, like DraftKings.