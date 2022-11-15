BetMGM Gets an ‘F’ From Better Business Bureau

Posted on: November 15, 2022, 04:44h.

Last updated on: November 15, 2022, 04:44h.

Since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling on the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), regulated sports wagering is more accessible to a larger percentage of the US population than ever before. That also means more room for consumer complaints.

A Better Business Bureau sign. Some online betting companies score poorly with the BBB. (Image: Entrepreneur)

Many of those are logged with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with BetMGM scoring particularly poorly. The operator, which is a 50/50 joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Entain Plc, is currently graded “F” by the BBB with 1.05 out of a possible five stars. Over the past year, customers logged 352 complaints about BetMGM with the BBB, bringing the three-year tally to 602.

The Wall Street Journal reports that over the past three years, customers of FanDuel, BetMGM and DraftKings — the three largest US online sportsbook operators — filed more than 2,400 complaints with the BBB. Many of those quibbles center on long wait times for withdrawals.

However, recent objections to BetMGM actions posted on the BBB website indicate customers are claiming they aren’t getting promised bonuses or are being booted off the platform in the middle of play, often with winning hands.

It’s happened at least 5 times in the past month where I was in the middle of a poker tournament and have been kicked out “because I’m not in the (unidentified location). I live in the middle of the state, this should not happen,” wrote one customer. “I have reached out many times for a refund, and they have made me try to find info on their site that’s not there, gaming history and everything else, and they will not refund my money. This site is an absolute rip off.”

To its credit, BetMGM is responsive to those posting accusations on the BBB site. Most of the recent complaints about BetMGM revolve around the company’s online casino, not its sportsbook. It’s the largest internet casino operator in the US.

BetMGM Faced Variety of Complaints

The BBB rates 5.4 million companies of various sizes across a variety of industries, but as the Journal reports, just 1.5% receive failing grades. The group notes BetMGM’s response rate to customer objections on its site is 86%.

Still, of the 352 grumbles logged against BetMGM over the past year, 312 pertain to either platform issues or problems receiving funds. Some states penalize gaming operators that make it difficult for clients to withdraw funds. According to customers on the BBB site, that’s exactly what BetMGM does.

“After winning $600 on Sunday, Sept. 19th I tried to withdraw $300 it came up with a prompt saying my account was flagged for security purposes, i uploaded all of the requested information plus more,” wrote one customer. “As of Wednesday, Sept. 21st I’ve done this 5 times they refuse to open my account back up or tell me why it was flagged. They will not allow me to withdraw my money and just keep telling me to send in the same information again.”

While BetMGM is responsive to many of these posts, the operator frequently requires patrons to submit a variety of documents, including bank statements and government-issued identification, to get their funds with some claiming that even after they’ve jumped through those hoops, they still don’t get their money.

DraftKings, FanDuel Not Much Better

BetMGM rivals DraftKings and FanDuel garner BBB grades of “B-“ and “A-“, respectively, but closer examination is warranted.

Specific to DraftKings, that operator’s star rating with BBB is just 1.11 out of possible five and clients logged 465 complaints against the company over the past year. Of the 871 objections filed against DraftKings on the BBB site over the past three years, 764 pertain to either platform or withdrawal issues.

Recent complaints against the Boston-based company include players claiming technical glitches arise when they’re winning and difficulty in making withdrawals.

FanDuel, the largest online sportsbook operator in the US, is no angel, either. In fact, it’s “A-“ grade from BBB is arguably deceiving because its star rating is just 1.1 out of five. Additionally, clients filed 491 objections against FanDuel over the past 12 months and 817 complaints over the past three years. More than 540 of those complaints pertain to the FanDuel platform or withdrawal issues.