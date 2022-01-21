DraftKings Creates New Responsible Gambling Initiative to Support Local Programs

Posted on: January 21, 2022, 10:53h.

Last updated on: January 21, 2022, 12:42h.

Legal US sports betting continues to expand as more states join the market. DraftKings wants to help them with their responsible gambling solutions through new funding.

One of the entrances to the DraftKings offices in Boston, MA. The sports betting and iGaming operator continues its commitments to responsible gambling efforts across the US. (Image: Barron’s)

One of the biggest obstacles states – and other jurisdictions – have to overcome when discussing legalized sports betting is responsible gambling.

But DraftKings is launching a new program it hopes will make state gaming regulators happy and address those concerns. The State Council Funding Program will earmark $1,575,000 to state-level responsible gambling councils.

DraftKings Raises the Bar

The sports betting and iGaming operator is giving each state’s responsible gambling council $15,000 a year for three years. As more states join the market, and more councils appear, the operator will presumably provide support for those, as well.

The money will be available for the states to use at will, as long as it goes toward activity related to responsible gambling. This could include improved services and programs, increased staffing, training, and more. Additionally, state recipients can use the funds to help neighboring states that don’t have a council develop their own programs.

Currently, there are 35 problem gambling councils in the US.

DraftKings Takes the Lead in Responsible Gambling

Christine Thurmond leads the operator’s efforts. The former operations manager of the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health joined the company in January of 2020.

“Our hope is that this funding will give councils that extra support needed to fund priority areas, expand services, or hire additional staff; whatever is most needed, we want to help financially,” said Thurmond.

This is the latest in DraftKings’ responsible gambling initiatives. It partnered with the National Council on Problem Gaming (NCPG) in 2019. It is also partners with Cambridge Health Alliance at Harvard Medical School to support responsible gambling research.

In addition, DraftKings supports the American Gaming Association’s “Have A Game Plan” public service campaign. This was created to raise consumer awareness on sports betting and how to play responsibly.

NPCG Executive Director Keith Whyte is glad to see the proactive move by DraftKings. He states that it shows the company’s “commitment to and knowledge of the importance of the work state councils provide.”