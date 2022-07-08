Donald Trump to Stump in Las Vegas for Nevada Republicans Lombardo, Laxalt

Posted on: July 8, 2022, 09:11h.

Last updated on: July 8, 2022, 09:12h.

Former President Donald Trump is in Las Vegas today where he’ll walk the campaign trail with Nevada Republicans Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt.

President Donald Trump in 2017 speaks in Las Vegas after the deadly mass shooting in October of that year. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is just behind the president. (Image: Reuters)

Lombardo is the sheriff of Clark County and the top cop with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He’s seeking to oust Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) from Carson City.

Laxalt, Nevada’s former attorney general who lost to Sisolak in the 2018 gubernatorial, is seeking national office by way of the US Senate. Laxalt won the Republican primary last month to challenge incumbent US Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D).

Trump, the 45th president of the United States, owns a 50% stake in Trump Las Vegas, a non-gaming hotel and private residential complex. The billionaire former casino owner is set to appear at Treasure Island this evening at 6 pm PDT to deliver a campaign speech in support of Laxalt and Lombardo.

The Treasure Island casino resort is owned by Trump’s longtime friend and business partner Phil Ruffin. Ruffin owns the other 50% position in Trump Las Vegas.

Odds Split

Political pundits believe Cortez-Masto is one of the Democrats’ more vulnerable senators facing reelection. With a potential red wave looming, political bettors on PredictIt are putting their money behind Laxalt for the US Senate race in Nevada.

Laxalt’s shares of unseating Cortez-Masto are currently trading at 56 cents. Though his odds have improved significantly over the past week, his stock up five cents since last Friday, his shares in April were trading substantially higher at nearly 70 cents.

Lombardo, the face of law enforcement’s response to the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas mass shooting, believes he’s better fit to lead Nevada over the next four years. Bettors, however, aren’t so sure.

Sisolak continues to lead PredictIt’s 2022 Nevada gubernatorial betting market. Bettors currently give the Democrat a 53% chance of reelection.

Sisolak panned Trump’s forthcoming visit earlier this week.

Despite the similarities between two politicians with records of using their public offices for personal gain, no amount of Trump visits can repair Joe Lombardo’s record as a failed, corrupt sheriff. While Lombardo is busy campaigning with Trump, Nevada families are left to suffer the consequences of an understaffed police force and a staggering rise in crime,” Sisolak declared.

Lombardo has been highly critical of Sisolak’s handling of the pandemic. He’s also scolded the governor for not better supporting the police, which he claims has led to hiring difficulties.

The two candidates recently engaged in a back and forth on social media.

The difference between you and me, Steve? I've dedicated my life to protecting Nevadans from crime, while you couldn't care less. If you really cared, why'd you: 1. Remove my officers' ability to make arrests? 2. Lower penalties for drug dealers? https://t.co/uJAdKvY5wg — Joe Lombardo (@JoeLombardoNV) July 7, 2022

Nevada Importance in 2024

If Donald Trump wants to return to the White House, winning Nevada would greatly help pave that road back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Though Nevada delivers only six Electoral College votes, Silver State voters have a strong track record of going with the eventual winner.

Of the past 11 presidential elections, Nevada has got it right in 10, its lone loss coming in 2016 when the state went for Hillary Clinton instead of Trump. Nevada is expected to be a swing state once again in 2024.

As for the latest 2024 odds, PredictIt has Trump the betting front-runner with a roughly 30% chance of winning. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (D) is next at 28%, and Biden third at 22%.