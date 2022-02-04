Chukchansi Gold Casino Visitor Dies In California Car Crash

Posted on: February 4, 2022, 01:00h.

Last updated on: February 4, 2022, 01:12h.

A 41-year-old Fresno, Calif. woman passenger was killed and a 63-year-old driver remains hospitalized following a Wednesday night accident on Highway 41 in California’s Madera County. They were returning from a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino when the car went out of control and crashed.

California’s Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, pictured above. Two visitors to the casino got into a car accident on Wednesday. A passenger died and the driver was seriously injured. (Image: Visit Yosemite – Madera County)

The female died at the accident scene, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, Fresno County Coroner’s Office released her name. It is Khayriyyah Jones, the Fresno Bee reported.

The driver was not identified by the CHP. He suffered serious injuries, police revealed. He was transported to a local hospital. Police did not have details on his condition as of mid-day Thursday.

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling south on the highway. It went down an embankment and overturned, CHP said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the report adds.

The accident took place at about 8:30 pm. Officers continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash on Thursday, CHP said.

The casino is located in Coarsegold, Calif. It is about 36 miles north of Fresno. The gaming venue is near Yosemite National Park.

