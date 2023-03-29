Dinosaur Attraction to Open at New Horseshoe Las Vegas

Posted on: March 29, 2023, 12:50h.

Last updated on: March 29, 2023, 01:06h.

An animatronic dinosaur experience is set to open April 10 at the newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally’s). Dino Safari, to be located next to the Cabinet of Curiosities, is a walk-through attraction featuring slow-moving animatronic replicas of 30 dinosaurs. It was created by Imagine Exhibitions, the team behind Real Bodies at Horseshoe and Discovering King Tut’s Tomb at the Luxor.

Dino Safari, a brand operating since 1994, will open at Horseshoe Las Vegas next to the Cabinet of Curiosities attraction. (Image: Dino Safari/Imagine Exhibitions)

Represented in the exhibit will be the T. rex of North America, Africa’s Spinosaurus, and Nevadadromeus, a recently discovered small thescelosaurine ornithischian dinosaur from the Willow Tank Formation of Nevada.

Dinosaurs are some of the most fascinating creatures to grace the Earth, and for so long we’ve only been able to see them come to life in movies and on TV,” Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, said in a press release. “At Dino Safari, we’re going to transport you back in time through enormous animatronic dinosaurs, real fossils, interactive games, virtual reality, and incredible science, all in one place.”

Various attractions have operated under the Dino Safari brand since 1994. Currently, Imagine produces 40 educational experiences in museums, schools, and other venues throughout the world. These currently include Dino Safari attractions in Boston, San Antonio, and Imagine’s hometown of Atlanta.

The attraction’s national Facebook page lists 195 reviews rating it 3.5 out of 5 stars. Most commenters wrote that they enjoyed the attraction, but a third complained that it wasn’t worth the money or that it wasn’t as immersive as was claimed.

Though the attraction is staged for limited runs in other cities, the press release for the Horseshoe version does mention a time at which it will go extinct.

Tickets, starting at $22.25, go on sale starting Tuesday, April 4 at DinoSafari.com. Children 2 and under are free.