Dallas Gambling Leads to Shooting Death, Texas Defendant Could Be Executed

Posted on: March 24, 2022, 12:19h.

Last updated on: March 24, 2022, 12:55h.

A 22-year-old man was arrested this week for allegedly murdering a Dallas man. The shooting took place last month while the two were gambling in a private home, according to a published report.

A Dallas police cruiser, pictured above. Police investigated the shooting death of a local man while he and another man were gambling in a residence. The second man was charged in the murder. (Image: CultureMap Dallas)

Dearius Bradley was arrested on a warrant charging him in the death of Ronricko “Ron” Gray, 61, The Dallas Morning News reported. The slaying took place at Gray’s residence in the Far Northeast Dallas neighborhood.

The warrant charges him with capital murder. If found guilty, he could be executed or face a sentence of life in prison. He was placed in a local jail on Wednesday. In coming weeks, he likely will enter a plea in local court on the charge.

On Feb. 8, the warrant said Bradley allegedly shot Gray three times while the two men, and possibly a third, were gambling in Gray’s garage.

At one point in their gambling session, Bradley told Gray, “You got me down to $100,” the Morning News reported, based on an affidavit included in the warrant.

Stole Gambling Loot

Next, Bradley stood up and approached Gray. Suddenly, Bradley shot Gray once. Gray told him, “You don’t have to do this!” Bradley then scooped money from Gray’s hand, the report said. Bradley next allegedly shot Gray twice. The suspect then fled from the residence.

Gray was still alive when he was rushed to a local emergency room. But later, he died at the hospital.

An obituary said Gray was born on August 5, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska. He had several children and grandchildren.

Victim Recalled as Compassionate

“He didn’t mind giving the shirt off his back to anyone and has always shared his home with those in need,” the obituary said.

“Ron was a compassionate and thoughtful man. He was real with himself and others and knew exactly who he was. He lived his life to the fullest,” it continued.

“Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts are scattered at this tragedy that has so senselessly taken Ron from our lives. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan who always wore a smile on his face and a hat on his head.”

Texas Gaming Opponents

Texas has seen a debate over legalizing commercial gaming in the state. So far, opponents have kept it from getting approved. Some opponents say it will lead to increased crime and violence.

Mark P. Jones, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute, points out that state Republican leadership remains opposed to its expansion. A new bill is likely to be debated during next year’s legislative session.