Cromwell Casino Visitor Relays Fake Bomb Threat to Return to Jail, Vegas Cops Reveal

Posted on: January 11, 2023, 01:27h.

Last updated on: January 11, 2023, 03:24h.

A 39-year-old man allegedly reported a fake bomb threat last week at a Las Vegas Strip casino hotel. The reason? Apparently, he wanted to go back to jail.

The Cromwell Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, seen above, was the site of a recent bomb threat. (Image: Casino.org)

On January 4, Donald Deloreto told security guards at The Cromwell he had a bomb. He wanted them to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), KSNV, a local TV station, said.

After police arrived, officers searched the suspect. Not only did he not have a bomb, but he also had no weapons on him at all, the report said. Deloreto was charged with conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism or weapons of mass destruction.

“Deloreto stated that he wanted to go to jail and that he made the threat in order to go to jail,” the police report explained.

When asked why Deloreto wanted to go to jail, he responded, ‘Because it’s better in there than out here.'”

He got his wish. Deloreto was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on January 5 and remained in custody at the regional jail as of early Wednesday. He was being held without bail.

Deloreto is scheduled to next appear in court on January 24. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for that date.

Earlier, he was given a suspended sentence in connection with another incident. He was charged with destroying the property of another person in December, KSNV said.

Other Terrorism Alleged

Local authorities investigated another suspect for a terrorism charge this month.

Mohammed Mesmarian, 34, was charged with committing an act of terrorism, escape by a prisoner, and two counts each of arson and destruction of property valued at $5,000 or more, according to court records.

On January 3, he allegedly rammed a fence and started a car fire at the MGM Resorts Mega Array. It supplies power to 13 MGM Resorts properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Judge Nadia Wood ordered a competency evaluation for Mesmarian, whose lawyer, Nick Pitaro, had requested the mental health evaluation.

Invenergy owns the array. The company has a 20-year power purchase agreement with MGM.

MGM Resorts exclusively uses the electricity generated at the site. The complex generates as much as 90% of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas daytime power needs. The Bellagio, MGM Grand, Aria, and Park MGM are among the properties that used the power from the array. After the fire, the power was halted.

The properties switched to getting their power from the grid, the Associated Press reported. There was no disruption in electricity at the MGM properties.

FBI Investigating

It was also revealed recently that the FBI is lending its expertise to investigate any terrorist ties in the case. The LVMPD has taken the lead in the inquiry.

The 640-acre array complex is located about 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas.