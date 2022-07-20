Colombia’s iGaming Market Expands as Kalamba Partners with BetPlay

Posted on: July 20, 2022, 07:23h.

Last updated on: July 20, 2022, 07:23h.

iGaming and sports betting operator BetPlay is adding more content to its operations in Colombia. The platform signed a new delivery deal with Kalamba Games for a long list of new slot titles.

Colombia’s Atletico Huila soccer team on a BetPlay podium. The gaming operator sponsors a Colombian soccer league and is also expanding its iGaming content through a new partnership. (Image: Infobae)

Under the deal, Kalamba will hand over 17 of its online slots to the operator. Among these are Caribbean Anne, Ducks Till Dawn and some of its popular Joker series of games. Delivery of these games will be via Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform, according to a press release.

The partnership benefits Kalamba significantly, as well. Latin America is a hot and growing market for online gambling and betting, and this is a step for the provider to expand in the region.

LatAm the Place to Be

BetPlay and its customers will benefit from Kalamba’s Bullseye branded suite of engagement tools. The solution, according to Kalamba, is a “modular remote gaming server” that offers more than 50 games from over 300 brands. The inclusion of Bullseye will allow BetPlay to offer its customers a number of features and promotions, including tournaments, leaderboards, jackpots wins and more.

The 17 slots BetPlay will receive are those Colombia’s gaming regulator has already approved for distribution. However, the partnership could lead to the addition of more titles.

Commenting on this development, Malta-based Kalamba Games’ commercial director, Andrew Crosby, stressed that the partnership is a “key association for us in a fast-moving and lucrative market.” He added that “BetPlay’s brand is front and centre in Colombia with its sponsoring of the country’s professional football league among other high-profile initiatives.” As a result, the relationship will serve as a springboard for further growth in Latin America.

Colombia and Argentina are proving themselves to be significant drivers of growth for the iGaming industry in the region. Both have repeatedly seen huge gains in their online gaming activity, with Colombia’s marketing expanding quickly.

Revenue has continued to climb this year, adding 22% from January to May over the same timeframe last year. For the five-month period, the total was COP$298,000 million (US$72.53 million).

Kalamba Advances Across the Americas

While it is looking at the LatAm market for considerable growth, Kalamba is also paying attention to other lucrative markets. A few weeks ago, it added a new deal that provides considerable expansion across North America.

Kalamba teamed up with Bragg Gaming Group almost a month ago. It will distribute a number of slots through Bragg’s Remote Game Server, which a number of operators in the US and Ontario use.

The U.S. iGaming market as a whole has been on our radar for some time, as it offers great potential for both ourselves and the industry as a whole. Thanks to our long-standing and successful partnership with Bragg’s ORYX Gaming, we can now bring our premium entertainment and engaging titles to these new audiences for the very first time,” said Kalamba Games CCO Andrew Crosby when the company signed with Bragg Gaming.

The partnership is an expansion on a relationship Kalamba had with Bragg’s Oryx Gaming since 2017. In that arrangement, the games company offered content to a number of Oryx markets in Europe.