Coeur D’Alene Casino Test Ground a Success for Class II Gaming Innovation

Posted on: May 27, 2022, 12:20h.

Last updated on: May 26, 2022, 05:01h.

In January, the Coeur D’Alene Casino announced the debut of a gaming incubator where manufacturers would be able to test new products. Four months later, the tribe that owns and operates the casino in northwestern Idaho says the testing ground has been a success.

The Coeur D’Alene Casino & Resort in Worley, Id. The Idaho tribal casino has been serving as a Class II gaming test ground for manufacturers. (Image: Coeur D’Alene Casino &Resort)

Dubbed the Discovery Den, the 2,200-square-foot space features new products from the US gaming industry’s leading manufacturers. The Discovery Den rotates in fresh games each quarter from such companies as Konami, Everi, Bluberi, AGS, Light & Wonder, and Gaming Arts.

The testing ground provides manufacturers with real-casino feedback from gamblers. The Discovery Den also shows what types of innovative terminals, skill-based gaming cabinets, and other games attract players, and just as importantly, which do not.

The Discovery Den is bringing key insights to manufacturers and proving a popular addition to the gaming floor for players,” a Coeur D’Alene Casino spokesperson told Casino.org.

Though the games are in testing, players gambling on them can still win large payouts. The casino tells Casino.org that a lucky player in the Discovery Den recently hit a $22,563 jackpot on a new game from Light & Wonder.

Games Drawing Players

The Coeur D’Alene Casino is the economic engine that runs the Coeur d’Alene sovereign community. The tribe opened its namesake casino in 1993.

The 100,000-square-foot gaming floor today offers nearly 1,200 bingo-based gaming machines. The resort also features a 300-room hotel with six restaurant and bar venues, a spa, and a golf course.

Since Idaho lawmakers have refused to enter into Class III gaming compacts with its four federally recognized tribes, the tribal casinos under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act are only able to operate Class I and II gaming. Those classifications include such gambling as bingo, pull tabs, punch boards, and lottery games.

However, gaming manufacturers targeting the tribal gaming industry have become quite creative over the years. The differences between today’s bingo-based electronic gaming systems and traditional slot machines found in Las Vegas are difficult to tell for the undiscerning eye.

Industry Innovation

The Coeur D’Alene Casino says gamblers have embraced its Discovery Den.

While favorite machines outside of the Discovery Den are still holding strong, the mix is about even with the new machines seeing an equal amount of play,” the casino explained.

The Discovery Den’s current mix of games was brought in at the end of April. One game presently offered is Star Wild Egypt. The title from Everi is a video gaming terminal that can be configured for Class II and III gaming operations. At the Discovery Den, it is, of course, programmed to Class II for its outcomes to be determined on bingo simulations.

Idaho’s gaming compacts provide the state with limited oversight of the tribes’ casino operations. The Idaho State Lottery is tasked with regularly inspecting the games for fair play. To cover such regulatory oversight costs, Idaho requires each of the four tribes to share 5% of their gross gaming revenue with the state.