Clark County Posts Survey to Gather Feedback for Oct. 1 Memorial

Posted on: March 8, 2021, 09:55h.

Last updated on: March 8, 2021, 10:17h.

Clark County is seeking the public’s input on its plan to develop a memorial to remember the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Strip. The memorial will honor those who suffered injuries, survived, or responded to the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Flowers are placed on Sept. 30, 2019, at the site of the Route 91 Harvest concert shooting, which took place on Oct. 1, 2017. Currently, Clark County officials are taking public input on what a memorial to the tragic event should include. (Image: Ethan Miller/Getty)

Through Sunday, an online survey is running to share their feedback. The county’s 1 October Memorial Committee developed the survey and encouraged those living in the Las Vegas area, as well as others impacted by the event in any way, to participate.

Through 15 questions, the survey asks people about what they want to experience from visiting the planned memorial. It also asks if it should be constructed at the site or elsewhere, and whether it should contain art, such as a sculpture. The committee also seeks guidance on whether the memorial should address the issue of mass violence and include educational material about the event.

The survey is the first step in an ongoing community-wide conversation about the best way to memorialize what occurred,” said Committee Chair Tennille Pereira in a statement. “We will create a lasting memorial to remember, but getting the input of those affected is key to the success of this endeavor.”

Pereira also leads the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, which provides resources and referrals to individuals affected by the shooting.

Click here to go to the survey.

Memorial Name Also Not Set

State and county officials created the committee charged with the memorial in late September 2019. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed four of the seven members. Clark County officially approved the committee’s formation at its Oct. 2, 2019 meeting. Sisolak’s appointees include a survivor, a family member of a victim, a first responder, and Pereira. The remaining members belong to the county’s Arts Committee.

While the committee’s name is 1 October, committee members made it clear at a December public meeting that the actual name of the monument remains to be determined.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Andrew Walsh said community input, especially from those affected by the event, is critically important.

“Our end product will be the result of input from other people,” he said. “It’s not this panel that’s ultimately sitting and deciding those. That’s the reason why these meetings are public… and that’s just going to take time.”

About the Oct. 1 Shooting

On Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire at festivalgoers from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The hotel tower was catacorner from the lot where the event took place.

Jason Aldean was giving the closing concert when the shooting started happening shortly after 10 p.m. PT. Paddock fired more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. He killed 58 that night and wounded 411. People fleeing the scene in panic drove the injury total to 867. Since then, two people injured have succumbed to their injuries, bringing the FBI’s death toll to 60.

On Sept. 30, 2020, a Las Vegas court signed off on an $800 million settlement between the shooting victims and MGM Resorts International, which operates the resort.