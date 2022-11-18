City of Dreams Mediterranean Offers Paid Casino Dealer Training

Posted on: November 18, 2022, 10:45h.

Last updated on: November 18, 2022, 11:02h.

It’s taken longer than Melco Resorts and Entertainment expected to complete City of Dreams Mediterranean (CoDM), but the integrated resort in Cyprus is almost ready. As the company begins to wrap up construction, it’s offering paid on-site training for those who want to become professional casino dealers.

Melco Resorts and Entertainment’s City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort in Cyprus shown under construction. The property will open next year and Melco is ready to start training candidates to be casino dealers. (Image: LinkedIn/Kai Schomann)

CoDM will be the first true IR in Europe, and it’s taken a while for Melco to reach this point. After breaking ground in 2019, the plans were to have the property ready to open last year. However, COVID-19 and other issues got in the way.

Melco’s Melco Cyprus division, the operator of Cyprus Casinos (C2), announced earlier this year that it was picking up steam and that the $617M property would open this year. It’s going to take a little longer than that, but the finish line is in sight.

Shuffle Up and Deal

CoDM announced Wednesday the launch of the first in-house dealer school for table games. Potential dealers must be over 21 years old, and those applicantsMelco selects will participate in a three-month paid program to train with top table game experts.

The successful candidates will receive their pay when they start their first training session at Zavos Pavilion in Limassol on December 5. Not everyone can apply, though, as all applicants must show proficiency in English.

Dealers must have adaptability, dexterity, and a high level of knowledge. Dealing is an art form, so we want to make sure Melco’s dealers are masters of the art by offering a three-month paid training program – learning from the best,” said CoDM GM Grant Johnson.

Melco will conduct the training in a space that conforms to professional gaming standards, according to the company’s announcement. It will give candidates firsthand experience in real working environments so they know what’s in store. The second session will start on January 9, 2023.

Melco Cyprus’ experienced instructors will help candidates learn the skills necessary to become professional dealers. They will also supervise the smooth operation of a wide variety of table games, such as roulette, blackjack, and Texas Hold’em.

Melco also hosts bi-monthly Career Days for the IR. This is part of its ongoing recruitment drive to fill more than 1,000 positions and encourage local employment. The next career day will take place on November 22 at Melco’s Career Center in Molos in Limassol from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

High Expectations

There isn’t a baseline upon which Melco can build its expectations for the resort, but it has a clear goal in mind. It says the property should attract as many as 300K additional tourists each year as the “largest and premier” IR in all of Europe.

The casino will be just one of the focal points. Its gaming floor will span 7,500 square meters (80,729 square feet), but there will also be 10,000 square meters (107,639 square feet) of convention and exhibition space.

The hotel reaches 16 stories high, one of the tallest accomplishments in recent Cypriot history. There will be 500 rooms and suites designed for visitors of all ages, accompanied by an adventure theme park and an outdoor amphitheater.

A couple of months ago, Cypriot authorities began charging local officials they said conducted fraud in conjunction with a “golden passport” scheme. The program is common in many locations and automatic residency or citizenship in exchange for large contributions to the state.

There were concerns that CoDM might have a difficult time recruiting executives, as Cyprus slowed down inbound employee authorizations. However, that hasn’t happened, and last week, a court dismissed charges against nine suspects in the ongoing case.