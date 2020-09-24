Circa Resort Wins Approval to Open in Las Vegas’ Glitter Gulch

September 24, 2020

Last updated on: September 24, 2020, 03:19h.

Circa Resort and Casino has cleared its final hurdle to begin operating next month as the first hotel-casino built from the ground up in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years.

Circa Resort owner Derek Stevens has won approval for his new hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. The property is set to open Oct. 28. (Image: The News Market)

After hearing from owner Derek Stevens, the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously granted licensing approval for the resort.

Circa will begin operating in two phases. The casino portions will open Oct. 28. Many of the resort’s 777 hotel rooms will open before the end of the year, Stevens told the commissioners in a videoconference.

The resort is nearing completion at the western end of the Fremont Street Experience, a canopied pedestrian mall in downtown Las Vegas. This historic gambling district is known as Glitter Gulch. Circa is being built on an entire city block where the Las Vegas Club and other smaller properties once stood.

Stevens is co-owner of the D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate, both also on Fremont Street. In addition, he has entered into a partnership with the off-strip Tuscany Suites and Casino to rebrand its sportsbook under the Circa name. Circa Sports, which offers online and mobile betting in Nevada, also has a sports wagering app for use in Colorado.

Circa’s Features

The presentation before the Gaming Commission on Thursday included a three-minute video showcasing the Circa Resort and Casino.

In addition to its hotel tower, Circa will include six swimming pools on three levels. It also will have what is being billed at the world’s largest sportsbook, a three-story venue capable of handling 1,000 spectators.

The Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN) will broadcast from a studio inside Circa. The handicapping and sports analysis network will maintain its original studio at the South Point Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Circa will have six restaurants five bars. The property will be connected to a parking facility called Garage Mahal, which has 982 parking spots.

Stevens told the commission he will begin advertising Circa next week on television during Major League Baseball playoff games.

In an earlier social media post, the resort indicated it has refurbished an iconic downtown neon cowgirl, Vegas Vickie. The sign was on display for decades outside one of the Fremont Street properties demolished to make way for Circa Resort and Casino. Vegas Vickie will be on display inside the property.

Adults Only

Circa will be an adults-only resort, Stevens told the Gaming Commission. No one under 21 will be allowed in the hotel rooms or any recreation or gaming areas.

Barry’s Downtown Prime, a steakhouse in the resort’s basement, is the only place where anyone under 21 years old will be allowed, Stevens said. Security guards will escort families to and from the steakhouse to ensure no one under 21 enters the casino or other parts of the property.

Stevens said resort patrons will have their identification checked at one of four entrances to the property.

The adults only concept is being implemented in part so patrons won’t have to wait at a bar or elsewhere while one person or group of people are having their identification checked. Without these delays, the overall experience will be better for customers, he said.