Chicago Posts Solicitation for Long-Awaited Casino Project

Posted on: April 22, 2021, 11:50h.

Last updated on: April 22, 2021, 11:57h.

The city of Chicago on Thursday released the highly anticipated request for proposals (RFP) for the casino license the Windy City received as part of the Illinois legislature’s expanded gaming law passed two years ago.

The Downtown Chicago skyline at night. On Thursday, city officials released a request for proposal solicitation seeking an operator to develop a casino in America’s third largest city. (Image: Petr Kratochvil/PublicDomainPictures.net)

In a statement, the city said it wants to see a casino-resort open by 2025.

We look forward to collaborating with world-class operators to develop a premier entertainment destination that will catalyze growth in our dynamic economy, create sustainable, good-paying jobs for our workforce and bring new financial opportunities to our businesses,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Besides getting to build a casino in America’s third-largest city, the winner would also get a chance to place slot machines in both Midway and O’Hare International airports.

Under the current timeline, interested parties must submit their proposals by 2 pm CT on Aug. 23. In late September, the applicants will give public presentations about their proposals.

City officials expect to select the winner early next year.

