Casino Miami Melee Follows Outside Shooting, Two Victims Hospitalized

Posted on: May 29, 2021, 11:43h.

Last updated on: May 29, 2021, 11:47h.

Miami cops continue to investigate a shooting spree near Casino Jai-Alai Miami. Three people were wounded Thursday evening outside of the Florida gaming property and the casino was evacuated by police.

Police officers respond to shooting outside of Casino Miami. Three people were wounded. (Image: WPLG)

Officers had their firearms drawn as they entered the casino, according to WSVN, a local TV station. “Everybody out, now,” an officer ordered players and visitors at the casino, the report adds.

Moments after the shooting, several people outside of the casino ran inside of the gaming property for protection from the gunfire. Some hid in the manager’s office.

Outside, shots had been fired by occupants of two cars driving near the casino. The driver of a back sedan appeared to be chasing the second car, a white sedan, WSVN said.

Miami-Dade Police Lt. Carlos Rosario said one of the suspects was “hanging out of the black sedan just shooting,” the report said. The occupants of a third car were apparently caught in the crossfire.

Two of the wounded individuals were treated at a local hospital, WSVN said. A third person was grazed by a bullet, the report adds.

Each of the wounded individuals were described as men in their 30s. IDs were not released immediately by police.

In total, at least 15 or 20 shots were fired, an eyewitness told WSVN.

One of those wounded was a bystander in a car while it was sitting in traffic, according to WPLG, another local TV station.

He was shot in the arm. Passersby helped to bandage the victim’s arm.

Bullets also struck three other vehicles and two buildings, according to the Miami Herald.

Miami-Dade Police Training at Casino Lot

At one point, the shooters were in the Casino Miami’s valet area. It happened that Miami-Dade police officers were training in the parking lot at the time, WPLG said.

Initially, cops thought they were the target of the gunfire, WPLG said. They called for backup.

Witnesses who have information on the shooting are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. They may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Earlier Shooting at Florida Gambling Den

In January, during an unrelated incident a man was shot and killed by a security guard at a Florida gambling den. The incident took place at the Q-Time 777 in Lake City.

Initially, the security guard responded to a dispute between the man and another individual. After telling the man he needed to leave the premises, the man later returned brandishing a handgun.

He began shooting inside the gaming site. That led to the security guard shooting and fatally wounding the man.

Other patrons were inside the gaming property during the incident.

Also, earlier this year legislation was introduced in the Florida legislature to remove racinos from being forced to host jai alai or horse racing. The Senate bills include: S7076, S7078, and S7080.