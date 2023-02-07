CASINO CRIME ROUND UP: Customer Fights at Gaming Properties, Minnesota TikTok Casino Scheme

Posted on: February 7, 2023, 04:29h.

Last updated on: February 7, 2023, 04:57h.

A 53-year-old man allegedly shoved a security guard and later tried to fight local police Sunday night. He was angry after a server cut him off from further drinks at Joliet, Ill.’s Hollywood Casino.

Jose Aguilar-Tenorio in a mug shot, pictured above. Aguilar-Tenorio shoved a casino security guard and tried to get into a fight with a police officer at Illinois’ Hollywood Casino, authorities said. (Image: Will County Jail)

The suspect, Jose Aguilar-Tenorio of Lombard, Ill., eventually got arrested, Patch reported.

Charges include aggravated assault, aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, and obstructing a peace officer, the report said. He was booked at the Will County Jail. He remained in custody early this week unable to post a $5K bond.

Aguilar-Tenorio had been drinking alcohol before his arrest. He appeared drunk to servers and security guards.

Due to Aguilar-Tenorio’s level of intoxication, casino staff and security guards advised him that he was being cut off from further alcohol purchases,” Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English was quoted by Patch.

Initially, he also refused to provide police officers his name.

Mature Ladies Hit Each Other Over Slots

Two elderly women punched each other during a dispute over slot machines at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack last month at the Chester, Penn., gaming property.

The unnamed victim, a 60-year-old woman from Norwood, Penn., was playing one of three slot machines. Hers was on the left. She relocated to a slot in the middle. That angered Deborah Council, 73, of Wilmington, Del., who was playing the machine on the right, according to a report this week from Pennsylvania’s Delaware County Daily Times.

The 73-year-old allegedly struck the other woman in the face. The victim then struck Council. Neither woman got seriously injured.

It appears the two seniors both tried to put money in the middle slot at the same time.

TikTok Gambling Plot Leads to Investigation

An inquiry continues on two men who allegedly operated a TikTok scheme involving two casinos.

While at Minnesota’s Mystic Lake Casino and Treasure Island Resort & Casino, the duo was allegedly playing slots for others in exchange for fees. Minnesota prohibits placing bets on behalf of another person, the Associated Press reported.

The two men used TikTok to stream the gaming live as part of their plot, the AP said.

One of the suspects resides in Edina, Minn. The other is his brother.

The Edina man charged a preliminary $5.99 fee and another fee of $25 for every $100 that was deposited in a gambling account.

Neither man was charged as of last month. The incidents were being investigated by the state’s Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division.

The Edina man has 165K followers on TikTok. The operation won at least $15K in December.

New Details on Shooting at River Bend

A tribal police officer first tried to stun a suspect outside of Oklahoma’s River Bend Casino last week by using a taser before using his gun, according to a local news report.

When that didn’t work, the Wyandotte Nation officer shot the man with a firearm, officials told KZRG, a local radio station. It appears the man was armed with some kind of weapon.

He was critically injured by the stomach wounds, but is expected to survive, the FBI revealed. Doctors performed surgery on him following the shooting.